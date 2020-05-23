COVID-19 update: SC sees 248 new cases as it tallies more than 9,000 tests

State health officials reported 248 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday as officials tallied the results of more than 9,000 additional tests. Six more South Carolinians have died as a result of the respiratory virus.
Greenwood County recorded three new cases while Saluda County had one.
Statewide, there have been 9,895 cumulative COVID-19 cases reported to date and 425 deaths. The state Department of Health and Environmental Control estimates 85% of those diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered.
Cumulative case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:
Abbeville — 35
Edgefield — 48 (2 deaths)
Greenwood — 82 (1 death)
Laurens — 57 (3 deaths)
McCormick — 8 (1 death)
Newberry — 44 (1 death)
Saluda — 134
DHEC has not released estimates for how many have recovered on a county level. Greenwood County officials think at least 63 county residents have recovered, leaving 18 active confirmed cases.
Statewide, there are 430 hospitalized patients who either tested positive for COVID-19 or are awaiting test results, up from 429 the day before and down from a high of 485 patients on May 6.
The new coronavirus causes mild to moderate symptoms in most patients but some experience serious illness, such as pneumonia, or even death. Those most at risk for serious illness are those who are older or have certain medical problems.
To date, 163,818 COVID-19 tests have been completed on South Carolinians between public and private labs.
The state's health agency estimates there have been 70,679 total cases in the state, including among people who are asymptomatic or are awaiting test results.
