COVID-19 update: SC reports 700 new cases

DHEC dashboard

State health officials reported 700 new confirmed cases and 81 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, along with 17 additional confirmed deaths and one new probable death.

Greenwood County recorded 18 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, Laurens County added four and McCormick County logged three. No new cases were recorded in Abbeville County and Saluda County.

This brings South Carolina's number of confirmed cases to 153,729, probable cases to 6,080, confirmed deaths to 3,387, and 206 probable deaths.

A confirmed case is an individual who had a confirmatory viral test performed by way of a throat or nose swab and that specimen tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19, DHEC reports. A positive viral test, also called a PCR test or molecular test, alone is enough to classify a confirmed case.

DHEC reports a probable case is an individual who has not had a confirmatory viral test performed but has:

1. epidemiologic evidence and clinical evidence of infection, or

2. a positive antigen test and either epidemiologic evidence or clinical evidence.

A confirmed death is said to be someone whose death is related to COVID-19 and who tested positive with a confirmatory viral test for COVID-19.

A probable death classification refers to an individual whose death certificate lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death but did not undergo confirmatory viral testing.

Cumulative confirmed case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:

Abbeville — 616 (12 deaths)

Edgefield — 837 (16 deaths)

Greenwood — 2,327 (66 deaths)

Laurens — 1,780 (56 deaths)

McCormick — 242 (6 deaths)

Newberry — 1,410 (34 deaths)

Saluda — 688 (19 deaths)

Who Should Get Tested?

If you are out and about in the community, around others, or not able to socially distance or wear a mask, DHEC recommends that you get tested at least once a month.

Routine testing allows public health workers to diagnose those who are asymptomatic and interrupt the ongoing spread of the virus. Learn more about who should get tested here: scdhec.gov/infectious-diseases/viruses/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19/who-should-get-tested-covid-19.

More than 300 Testing Opportunities Available Statewide

Testing for COVID-19 is essential because it helps identify people who are infected with the virus, whether or not they have symptoms.

DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics and make testing available in communities across the state. There are 105 mobile testing events scheduled through Dec. 2 and there are 299 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Find a testing clinic or event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.

Testing in South Carolina

As of Tuesday, 1,674,133 tests had been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.

Percent Positive

The total number of individual test results reported Tuesday to DHEC was 6,310 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 11.1%.

