COVID-19 update: SC reports 528 new cases, 7 deaths

DHEC map

State health officials reported 528 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and seven additional deaths.

In the Lakelands, Laurens County recorded four new cases while Greenwood County added one.

Statewide, there have been 15,759 cumulative COVID-19 cases reported and 575 deaths. The state Department of Health and Environmental Control estimates 80% of those diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered.

Cumulative case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:

Abbeville — 60

Edgefield — 56 (2 deaths)

Greenwood — 199 (4 deaths)

Laurens — 101 (4 deaths)

McCormick — 11 (1 death)

Newberry — 87 (1 death)

Saluda — 154 (1 death)

DHEC has not released estimates for how many have recovered on a county level. Greenwood County officials think at least 103 county residents have recovered, leaving 92 active confirmed cases.

Hospitalizations from COVID-19 remained above the earlier peak of 485 patients on May 6. There were 513 hospital beds on Wednesday that were occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19, down from 541 on Tuesday. Hospitals are still far from capacity, with 2,809 available beds in South Carolina's health care systems.

The new coronavirus causes mild to moderate symptoms in most patients but some experience serious illness, such as pneumonia, or even death. Those most at risk for serious illness are those who are older or have certain medical problems.

To date, 261,377 COVID-19 tests have been completed on South Carolinians between public and private labs.

The state's health agency estimates there have been 112,564 total cases in the state, including among people who are asymptomatic or are awaiting test results.

COVID-19

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

Girl dons plastic bags to give COVID-safe hug to her proud grandpa

Girl dons plastic bags to give COVID-safe hug to her proud grandpa

Since about February, 78-year-old Gary Hall has shared his love with his family from a distance.

Updated
+3
SC virus chief 'more concerned' about virus now than ever

SC virus chief 'more concerned' about virus now than ever

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The top South Carolina health official overseeing efforts to fight the coronavirus outbreak in the state said Wednesday that she's worried a lack of social distancing and adherence to other preventative measures are hampering efforts to fight the pandemic as infection n…

COVID-19 update: SC reports 528 new cases, 7 deaths

COVID-19 update: SC reports 528 new cases, 7 deaths

State health officials reported 528 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and seven additional deaths.

Wesley Commons employees isolated after testing positive for COVID-19

Wesley Commons employees isolated after testing positive for COVID-19

Seven employees tested positive recently at Wesley Commons, but CEO David Buckshorn said they did not work near the residents of the assisted living facility.

Whole Life Dental to close through June 17 as employees test positive for COVID-19

Whole Life Dental to close through June 17 as employees test positive for COVID-19

Whole Life Dental will be closed through June 17 because members of its staff tested positive for COVID-19.

+2
United Way awarded $60,000 to help the community with food insecurities

United Way awarded $60,000 to help the community with food insecurities

United Way of Greenwood and Abbeville Counties will be able to help community partners address food insecurities caused by COVID-19 with a $60,000 One SC award.

Coronavirus (COVID-19)

As the Lakelands and the country respond to the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has led to state and national emergency declarations, it is vital for everyone to have up-to-date information about the virus and its spread. As such, we're providing free access to all of our COVID-19 coverage, which is available on this page.

Here's the latest information on COVID-19 from health agencies and hospitals:

BLOG: Letters from home