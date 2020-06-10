COVID-19 update: SC reports 528 new cases, 7 deaths

State health officials reported 528 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and seven additional deaths.
In the Lakelands, Laurens County recorded four new cases while Greenwood County added one.
Statewide, there have been 15,759 cumulative COVID-19 cases reported and 575 deaths. The state Department of Health and Environmental Control estimates 80% of those diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered.
Cumulative case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:
Abbeville — 60
Edgefield — 56 (2 deaths)
Greenwood — 199 (4 deaths)
Laurens — 101 (4 deaths)
McCormick — 11 (1 death)
Newberry — 87 (1 death)
Saluda — 154 (1 death)
DHEC has not released estimates for how many have recovered on a county level. Greenwood County officials think at least 103 county residents have recovered, leaving 92 active confirmed cases.
Hospitalizations from COVID-19 remained above the earlier peak of 485 patients on May 6. There were 513 hospital beds on Wednesday that were occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19, down from 541 on Tuesday. Hospitals are still far from capacity, with 2,809 available beds in South Carolina's health care systems.
The new coronavirus causes mild to moderate symptoms in most patients but some experience serious illness, such as pneumonia, or even death. Those most at risk for serious illness are those who are older or have certain medical problems.
To date, 261,377 COVID-19 tests have been completed on South Carolinians between public and private labs.
The state's health agency estimates there have been 112,564 total cases in the state, including among people who are asymptomatic or are awaiting test results.
