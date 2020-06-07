COVID-19 update: SC reports 390 more cases, 1 additional death

DHEC map

State health officials reported 390 additional cases on Sunday and an additional death.

Abbeville County recorded two additional cases while Laurens and Saluda county each had an additional case.

Statewide, there have been 14,286 cumulative COVID-19 cases reported and 546 deaths. The state Department of Health and Environmental Control estimates 83% of those diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered.

Cumulative case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:

Abbeville — 51

Edgefield — 56 (2 deaths)

Greenwood — 172 (3 death)

Laurens — 88 (4 deaths)

McCormick — 10 (1 death)

Newberry — 79 (1 death)

Saluda — 152 (1 death)

DHEC has not released estimates for how many have recovered on a county level. Greenwood County officials think at least 79 county residents have recovered, leaving 93 active confirmed cases.

Statewide, there were 477 hospitalized patients on Sunday who either tested positive for COVID-19 or are awaiting test results, down from 482 patients on Friday. The high was 485 patients on May 6.

The new coronavirus causes mild to moderate symptoms in most patients but some experience serious illness, such as pneumonia, or even death. Those most at risk for serious illness are those who are older or have certain medical problems.

To date, 246,311 COVID-19 tests have been completed on South Carolinians between public and private labs.

The state's health agency estimates there have been 102,043 total cases in the state, including among people who are asymptomatic or are awaiting test results.

