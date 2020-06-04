COVID-19 update: SC reports 361 new cases, 7 more deaths from virus

State health officials announced 361 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, including 14 in the Lakelands, and seven more deaths from the respiratory virus.
Greenwoond County had nine new cases while Laurens County added four cases and Abbeville County had one. It was unclear how many new cases might be linked to a testing clinic conducted Wednesday in Ware Shoals.
Statewide, there have been 13,005 cumulative COVID-19 cases reported and 525 deaths. The state Department of Health and Environmental Control estimates 85% of those diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered.
Cumulative case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:
Abbeville — 47
Edgefield — 53 (2 deaths)
Greenwood — 159 (2 death)
Laurens — 76 (4 deaths)
McCormick — 10 (1 death)
Newberry — 64 (1 death)
Saluda — 148 (1 death)
DHEC has not released estimates for how many have recovered on a county level. Greenwood County officials think at least 72 county residents have recovered, leaving 85 active confirmed cases.
Statewide, there are 453 hospitalized patients who either tested positive for COVID-19 or are awaiting test results, up from 433 the day before and down from a high of 485 patients on May 6.
The new coronavirus causes mild to moderate symptoms in most patients but some experience serious illness, such as pneumonia, or even death. Those most at risk for serious illness are those who are older or have certain medical problems.
To date, 238,808 COVID-19 tests have been completed on South Carolinians between public and private labs.
The state's health agency estimates there have been 92,893 total cases in the state, including among people who are asymptomatic or are awaiting test results.
