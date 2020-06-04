COVID-19 update: SC reports 361 new cases, 7 more deaths from virus

DHEC map

State health officials announced 361 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, including 14 in the Lakelands, and seven more deaths from the respiratory virus.

Greenwoond County had nine new cases while Laurens County added four cases and Abbeville County had one. It was unclear how many new cases might be linked to a testing clinic conducted Wednesday in Ware Shoals.

Statewide, there have been 13,005 cumulative COVID-19 cases reported and 525 deaths. The state Department of Health and Environmental Control estimates 85% of those diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered.

Cumulative case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:

Abbeville — 47

Edgefield — 53 (2 deaths)

Greenwood — 159 (2 death)

Laurens — 76 (4 deaths)

McCormick — 10 (1 death)

Newberry — 64 (1 death)

Saluda — 148 (1 death)

DHEC has not released estimates for how many have recovered on a county level. Greenwood County officials think at least 72 county residents have recovered, leaving 85 active confirmed cases.

Statewide, there are 453 hospitalized patients who either tested positive for COVID-19 or are awaiting test results, up from 433 the day before and down from a high of 485 patients on May 6.

The new coronavirus causes mild to moderate symptoms in most patients but some experience serious illness, such as pneumonia, or even death. Those most at risk for serious illness are those who are older or have certain medical problems.

To date, 238,808 COVID-19 tests have been completed on South Carolinians between public and private labs.

The state's health agency estimates there have been 92,893 total cases in the state, including among people who are asymptomatic or are awaiting test results.

COVID-19

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

COVID-19 update: SC reports 361 new cases, 7 more deaths from virus

COVID-19 update: SC reports 361 new cases, 7 more deaths from virus

State health officials announced 361 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, including 14 in the Lakelands, and seven more deaths from the respiratory virus.

CHC hosts testing site at Ware Shoals, upcoming site at Little River

CHC hosts testing site at Ware Shoals, upcoming site at Little River

The more people get tested for COVID-19, the better those responding to the pandemic can understand the scope of the problem. On Wednesday, people visiting Ware Shoals High School had the chance to be tested for free, no questions asked, by Carolina Health Centers staff from the Greenwood area.

COVID-19 update: Greenwood County sees 2nd death; SC reports 235 new cases, 17 deaths

COVID-19 update: Greenwood County sees 2nd death; SC reports 235 new cases, 17 deaths

Nearly three months after South Carolina recorded its first confirmed cases of COVID-19, Greenwood County has experienced its second death from the respiratory virus.

Colorful beaded key chains and other items are helping raise funds for GCT while dark

Colorful beaded key chains and other items are helping raise funds for GCT while dark

Gov. Henry McMaster's mandate for closure of performance arts venues is still in effect to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. But, youth involved with Greenwood Community Theatre are actively planning fundraisers including the sale of these colorful key chains and bake sales to s…

COVID-19 update: SC reports 285 new cases, 1 death

COVID-19 update: SC reports 285 new cases, 1 death

State health officials announced 285 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and one additional death.

Plastic recycling in McCormick, Saluda, Edgefield halted

Plastic recycling in McCormick, Saluda, Edgefield halted

Plastic recycling has ceased in McCormick, Saluda and Edgefield counties. However, officials hope that this will only be temporary.

Coronavirus (COVID-19)

As the Lakelands and the country respond to the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has led to state and national emergency declarations, it is vital for everyone to have up-to-date information about the virus and its spread. As such, we're providing free access to all of our COVID-19 coverage, which is available on this page.

Here's the latest information on COVID-19 from health agencies and hospitals:

BLOG: Letters from home