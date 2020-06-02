COVID-19 update: SC reports 285 new cases, 1 death

State health officials announced 285 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and one additional death.

Greenwood County had two cases while Abbeville and Laurens county each had one case.

Statewide, there have been 12,415 cumulative COVID-19 cases reported and 501 deaths. The state Department of Health and Environmental Control estimates 85% of those diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered.

Cumulative case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:

Abbeville — 46

Edgefield — 51 (2 deaths)

Greenwood — 148 (1 death)

Laurens — 69 (4 deaths)

McCormick — 9 (1 death)

Newberry — 63 (1 death)

Saluda — 148 (1 death)

DHEC has not released estimates for how many have recovered on a county level. Greenwood County officials think at least 69 county residents have recovered, leaving 78 active confirmed cases.

Statewide, there are 425 hospitalized patients who either tested positive for COVID-19 or are awaiting test results, down from 450 the day before and down from a high of 485 patients on May 6.

The new coronavirus causes mild to moderate symptoms in most patients but some experience serious illness, such as pneumonia, or even death. Those most at risk for serious illness are those who are older or have certain medical problems.

To date, 225,047 COVID-19 tests have been completed on South Carolinians between public and private labs.

The state's health agency estimates there have been 88,679 total cases in the state, including among people who are asymptomatic or are awaiting test results.

