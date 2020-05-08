COVID-19 update: SC reports 238 new cases, four additional deaths

  • From staff reports
DHEC map

Greenwood and Laurens county each had two additional cases of COVID-19, state health officials said Friday, while Saluda County reported an additional case.

These were part of 238 new cases reported in South Carolina on Friday. The state also had four additional deaths.

Statewide, there have been 7,367 cumulative COVID-19 cases reported to date and 320 deaths. The state Department of Health and Environmental Control estimates 81% of those diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered.

Cumulative case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:

Abbeville — 34

Edgefield — 36 (2 deaths)

Greenwood — 62

Laurens — 46 (2 deaths)

McCormick — 7 (1 death)

Newberry — 32 (1 death)

Saluda — 84

Estimates for how many have recovered on a county level have not been released. Greenwood County officials think at least 40 county residents have recovered.

The new coronavirus causes mild to moderate symptoms in most patients but some experience serious illness, such as pneumonia, or even death. Those most at risk for serious illness are those who are older or have certain medical problems.

According to state data, about 1 in 5 patients were hospitalized when they tested positive for COVID-19, with positive cases spanning all ages.

To date, 78,290 COVID-19 tests have been completed on South Carolinians between public and private labs.

The state's health agency estimates there have been 52,621 total cases in the state, including among people who are asymptomatic or are awaiting test results.

COVID-19

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

Updated
Governor to allow indoor restaurant dining to return to SC

Governor to allow indoor restaurant dining to return to SC

Jennifer Inman, wearing a mask, serves a table of diners at Dead Dog Saloon in Murrells Inlet, S.C. Rules for outdoor dining in South Carolina amid the coronavirus were relaxed on Monday. May 4, 2020.

Updated
Governor to allow indoor restaurant dining to return to SC

Governor to allow indoor restaurant dining to return to SC

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster speaks with reporters after the first meeting of accelerateSC, his advisory group about reopening the state economy, on Thursday, April 23, 2020, in Columbia, S.C.

Updated
Governor to allow indoor restaurant dining to return to SC

Governor to allow indoor restaurant dining to return to SC

Customers eat outdoors at Creek Ratz in Murrells Inlet, S.C. Rules for outdoor dining in South Carolina amid the coronavirus were relaxed on Monday, May 4, 2020.

Updated
+3
Governor to allow indoor restaurant dining to return to SC

Governor to allow indoor restaurant dining to return to SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Restaurants throughout South Carolina can soon reopen with limited, indoor dining service, as Gov. Henry McMaster continues to lift coronavirus-related restrictions and promises to soon discuss reopening other businesses.

COVID-19 update: SC reports 238 new cases, four additional deaths

COVID-19 update: SC reports 238 new cases, four additional deaths

Greenwood and Laurens county each had two additional cases of COVID-19, state health officials said Friday, while Saluda County reported an additional case.

+4
SCHA visits greenwood on tour to thank health care heroes

SCHA visits greenwood on tour to thank health care heroes

Blaring music and sporting a full LED screen across the side of a panel van, representatives of the South Carolina Hospital Association rolled into Greenwood on Friday to celebrate and commend the work of front-line medical workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coronavirus (COVID-19)

As the Lakelands and the country respond to the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has led to state and national emergency declarations, it is vital for everyone to have up-to-date information about the virus and its spread. As such, we're providing free access to all of our COVID-19 coverage, which is available on this page.

Here's the latest information on COVID-19 from health agencies and hospitals:

BLOG: Letters from home