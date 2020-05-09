COVID-19 update: SC reports 168 new cases, 10 additional deaths

DHEC map

State health officials reported 168 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and 10 more deaths associated with the fast-spreading respiratory virus.

Saluda County reported two more cases and currently ranks fourth in the state for infection rate, which is partly from the rural county's small population. The county has about 20,000 residents.

Statewide, there have been 7,531 cumulative COVID-19 cases reported to date and 330 deaths. The state Department of Health and Environmental Control estimates 81% of those diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered.

Cumulative case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:

Abbeville — 34

Edgefield — 39 (2 deaths)

Greenwood — 62

Laurens — 46 (2 deaths)

McCormick — 7 (1 death)

Newberry — 31 (1 death)

Saluda — 86

Estimates for how many have recovered on a county level have not been released. Greenwood County officials think at least 40 county residents have recovered.

The new coronavirus causes mild to moderate symptoms in most patients but some experience serious illness, such as pneumonia, or even death. Those most at risk for serious illness are those who are older or have certain medical problems.

According to state data, about 1 in 5 patients were hospitalized when they tested positive for COVID-19, with positive cases spanning all ages.

To date, 80,963 COVID-19 tests have been completed on South Carolinians between public and private labs.

The state's health agency estimates there have been 53,793 total cases in the state, including among people who are asymptomatic or are awaiting test results.

COVID-19

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

