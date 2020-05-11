COVID-19 update: SC reports 15 more deaths, 140 new cases; Lakelands sees 5 new cases

  • From staff reports
DHEC map

State health officials announced 15 more deaths associated with COVID-19 and 140 new cases on Monday.

In the Lakelands, Saluda County had three new cases while Greenwood and Laurens county each had one new case.

Statewide, there have been 7,792 cumulative COVID-19 cases reported to date and 346 deaths. The state Department of Health and Environmental Control estimates 81% of those diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered.

Cumulative case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:

Abbeville — 34

Edgefield — 39 (2 deaths)

Greenwood — 63

Laurens — 48 (2 deaths)

McCormick — 7 (1 death)

Newberry — 31 (1 death)

Saluda — 90

Estimates for how many have recovered on a county level have not been released. Greenwood County officials think at least 43 county residents have recovered.

The new coronavirus causes mild to moderate symptoms in most patients but some experience serious illness, such as pneumonia, or even death. Those most at risk for serious illness are those who are older or have certain medical problems.

According to state data, about 1 in 5 patients were hospitalized when they tested positive for COVID-19, with positive cases spanning all ages.

To date, 89,968 COVID-19 tests have been completed on South Carolinians between public and private labs.

The state's health agency estimates there have been 55,657 total cases in the state, including among people who are asymptomatic or are awaiting test results.

