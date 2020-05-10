COVID-19 update: SC reports 113 new cases, 1 additional death

  • From staff reports
State health officials reported 113 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday and one additional death. Laurens and Saluda county each had a new case.

Statewide, there have been 7,653 cumulative COVID-19 cases reported to date and 331 deaths. The state Department of Health and Environmental Control estimates 81% of those diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered.

Cumulative case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:

Abbeville — 34

Edgefield — 39 (2 deaths)

Greenwood — 62

Laurens — 47 (2 deaths)

McCormick — 7 (1 death)

Newberry — 31 (1 death)

Saluda — 87

Estimates for how many have recovered on a county level have not been released. Greenwood County officials think at least 41 county residents have recovered.

The new coronavirus causes mild to moderate symptoms in most patients but some experience serious illness, such as pneumonia, or even death. Those most at risk for serious illness are those who are older or have certain medical problems.

According to state data, about 1 in 5 patients were hospitalized when they tested positive for COVID-19, with positive cases spanning all ages.

To date, 84,457 COVID-19 tests have been completed on South Carolinians between public and private labs.

The state's health agency estimates there have been 54,664 total cases in the state, including among people who are asymptomatic or are awaiting test results.

