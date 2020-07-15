COVID-19 update: SC reports 1,850 new cases

DHEC map

State health officials reported 1,850 new confirmed cases and five new probable cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday. For the first time in weeks, the state had no confirmed deaths to report but did have five new probable deaths.

There are 1,560 hospital beds occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19, and 206 of those patients are on ventilators.

In the Lakelands, Laurens County had 31 new confirmed cases, Greenwood County added 22 cases, McCormick County recorded five, and Abbeville and Saluda county each saw three.

Statewide, this brings the total number of confirmed cases to 62,071, probable cases to 174, confirmed deaths to 984 and 14 probable deaths.

In case you've missed the latest information on how cases are being reported, this should clear up the matter of "probable" versus "confirmed."

A confirmed case is an individual who had a confirmatory viral test performed by way of a throat or nose swab and that specimen tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19, DHEC reports. A positive viral test, also called a PCR test or molecular test, alone is enough to classify a confirmed case.

DHEC reports a probable case is an individual who has not had a confirmatory viral test performed but has:

1. epidemiologic evidence and clinical evidence of infection, or

2. a positive antibody blood test and either epidemiologic evidence or clinical evidence. (A positive antibody test alone is currently not a reliable method for diagnosing a COVID-19 infection.)

A confirmed death is said to be someone whose death is related to COVID-19 and who tested positive with a confirmatory viral test for COVID-19.

A probable death classification refers to an individual whose death certificate lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death but did not undergo confirmatory viral testing.

Cumulative confirmed case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:

Abbeville — 165 (1 death)

Edgefield — 141 (4 deaths)

Greenwood — 866 (7 deaths)

Laurens — 819 (14 deaths)

McCormick — 56 (2 deaths)

Newberry — 462 (4 deaths)

Saluda — 303 (2 deaths)

Testing in South Carolina

As of Tuesday, a total of 572,823 tests have been conducted in the state. See a detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina on the Data and Projections webpage. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for relaying results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.

Percent Positive Test Trends among Reported COVID-19 Cases

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC statewide on Tuesday was 8,575 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 21.6%.

More than 90 Mobile Testing Clinics Scheduled Statewide

As part of its ongoing efforts to increase testing in underserved and rural communities across the state, DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics that bring testing to these communities. Currently, there are 94 mobile testing events scheduled through Aug. 5 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.

Residents can also get tested at one of 180 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for more information.

Hospital Bed Occupancy

As of Wednesday morning, 2,951 inpatient hospital beds are available and 7,853 are in use, which is a 72.69% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 7,853 inpatient beds currently used, 1,560 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.

COVID-19

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

COVID-19 update: SC reports 1,850 new cases

COVID-19 update: SC reports 1,850 new cases

State health officials reported 1,850 new confirmed cases and five new probable cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday. For the first time in weeks, the state had no confirmed deaths to report but did have five new probable deaths.

Beyond Abuse fundraiser postponed again; donations needed to support mission

With COVID-19 visitor restrictions in place at hospitals, Tonya R. Harris said her staff and trained volunteers are not permitted in emergency rooms right now, to aid survivors of sexual violence and child abuse.

Matthew Hensley: Please, everyone, Google before you share

Matthew Hensley: Please, everyone, Google before you share

Whether it’s pointing to wordings on the sides of boxes or noting that the novel coronavirus is microscopic and therefore can’t be trapped by fabric, social media rumors and even some misguided news reports are trying to dispel the notion that wearing cloth face coverings protect people from…

Deadline to file taxes is today

Deadline to file taxes is today

After a COVID-19 related extension, state and federal income taxes are due today.

District 52 announces reopening plan proposal for 2020-21 school year

District 52 announces reopening plan proposal for 2020-21 school year

For the 2020-21 school year, Greenwood County School District 52 will offer students the opportunity to participate in either remote learning or instruction through a hybrid model that includes a blend of face-to-face and online learning.

Coronavirus (COVID-19)

As the Lakelands and the country respond to the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has led to state and national emergency declarations, it is vital for everyone to have up-to-date information about the virus and its spread. As such, we're providing free access to all of our COVID-19 coverage, which is available on this page.

Here's the latest information on COVID-19 from health agencies and hospitals:

BLOG: Letters from home