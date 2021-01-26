You have permission to edit this article.
COVID-19 update: SC records nearly 2,000 new virus cases

DHEC dashboard

State health officials reported 1,993 new confirmed cases and 22 probable cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, along with 24 additional confirmed deaths and two probable deaths.

Tuesday's announcement represents the test results and deaths reported to the state on Sunday.

Greenwood County added 55 confirmed cases of COVID-19, Laurens County recorded 25, Abbeville County saw 15, McCormick County logged six and Saluda County had five.

This brings South Carolina's number of confirmed cases to 381,812, probable cases to 41,855, confirmed deaths to 5,944 and probable deaths to 634.

More than 80% of hospital beds are filled across the state, with 2,173 (23.9%) of those patients being treated for COVID-19. Of those, 440 patients are in ICU and 279 are on ventilators.

A confirmed case is an individual who had a confirmatory viral test performed by way of a throat or nose swab and that specimen tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19, DHEC reports. A positive viral test, also called a PCR test or molecular test, alone is enough to classify a confirmed case.

DHEC reports a probable case is an individual who has not had a confirmatory viral test performed but has:

1. epidemiologic evidence and clinical evidence of infection, or

2. a positive antigen test and either epidemiologic evidence or clinical evidence.

A confirmed death is said to be someone whose death is related to COVID-19 and who tested positive with a confirmatory viral test for COVID-19.

A probable death classification refers to an individual whose death certificate lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death but did not undergo confirmatory viral testing.

Cumulative confirmed case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:

Abbeville — 1,557 (22 deaths)

Edgefield — 1,960 (19 deaths)

Greenwood — 5,638 (104 deaths)

Laurens — 5,050 (103 deaths)

McCormick — 607 (8 deaths)

Newberry — 3,206 (71 deaths)

Saluda — 1,184 (26 deaths)

Who Should Get Tested?

If you are out and about in the community, around others, or not able to socially distance or wear a mask, DHEC recommends that you get tested at least once a month.

Routine testing allows public health workers to diagnose those who are asymptomatic and interrupt the ongoing spread of the virus. Learn more about who should get tested here: scdhec.gov/covid19/who-should-get-tested-covid-19.

Testing in South Carolina

As of Sunday, 4,730,018 tests had been conducted in the state. The total number of individual test results reported Sunday to DHEC was 9,181 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 21.7%.

COVID-19

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

Self adds a day for vaccine appointment sign-ups

Self adds a day for vaccine appointment sign-ups

Self Regional Healthcare is letting people sign up for COVID-19 vaccination appointments over the phone today and Thursday.

Wings 101 Bar & Grill temporarily closes because of COVID-19

Wings 101 Bar & Grill temporarily closes because of COVID-19

Wings 101 Bar & Grill in Abbeville has temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19 upon returning from an out-of-state trip.

COVID-19 update: SC adds 2,736 confirmed cases, 5 deaths

COVID-19 update: SC adds 2,736 confirmed cases, 5 deaths

State health officials reported 2,736 new confirmed cases and 44 probable cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, along with five additional confirmed deaths.

+3
Lakelands small businesses, nonprofits receive SC CARES Act funds

Lakelands small businesses, nonprofits receive SC CARES Act funds

Several small businesses and nonprofit organizations throughout the Lakelands have been awarded funding through the South Carolina CARES Act.

COVID-19 update: SC adds 3,450 confirmed cases, 60 deaths

COVID-19 update: SC adds 3,450 confirmed cases, 60 deaths

Greenwood County recorded its 104th confirmed COVID-19 death on Sunday and Laurens County added its 103rd.

