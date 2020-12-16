You have permission to edit this article.
COVID-19 update: SC records more than 2K cases for 12th time in 2 weeks

DHEC dashboard

State health officials reported 2,424 new confirmed cases and 80 probable cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, along with 42 additional confirmed deaths and two probable deaths.

Wednesday's announcement represents the test results and deaths reported to the state on Monday. It also marks the 12th time in 13 days that South Carolina recorded more than 2,000 new confirmed cases.

Greenwood County added 21 confirmed cases of COVID-19, Laurens County recorded 19, McCormick County logged seven, Abbeville County saw six and Saluda County three.

This brings South Carolina's number of confirmed cases to 241,471, probable cases to 18,648, confirmed deaths to 4,444 and probable deaths to 356.

More than 80% of hospital beds are filled across the state, with 1,046 (11.7%) of those patients being treated for COVID-19. Of those, 261 patients are in ICU and 111 are on ventilators.

A confirmed case is an individual who had a confirmatory viral test performed by way of a throat or nose swab and that specimen tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19, DHEC reports. A positive viral test, also called a PCR test or molecular test, alone is enough to classify a confirmed case.

DHEC reports a probable case is an individual who has not had a confirmatory viral test performed but has:

1. epidemiologic evidence and clinical evidence of infection, or

2. a positive antigen test and either epidemiologic evidence or clinical evidence.

A confirmed death is said to be someone whose death is related to COVID-19 and who tested positive with a confirmatory viral test for COVID-19.

A probable death classification refers to an individual whose death certificate lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death but did not undergo confirmatory viral testing.

Cumulative confirmed case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:

Abbeville — 977 (18 deaths)

Edgefield — 1,301 (18 deaths)

Greenwood — 3,429 (79 deaths)

Laurens — 2,887 (70 deaths)

McCormick — 367 (7 deaths)

Newberry — 2,178 (62 deaths)

Saluda — 839 (23 deaths)

Who Should Get Tested?

If you are out and about in the community, around others, or not able to socially distance or wear a mask, DHEC recommends that you get tested at least once a month.

Routine testing allows public health workers to diagnose those who are asymptomatic and interrupt the ongoing spread of the virus. Learn more about who should get tested here: scdhec.gov/covid19/who-should-get-tested-covid-19.

Testing in South Carolina

As of Monday, 3,183,377 tests had been conducted in the state. The total number of individual test results reported Monday to DHEC was 11,786 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 20.6%.

COVID-19

COVID-19 update: SC records more than 2K cases for 12th time in 2 weeks

