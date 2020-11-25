You have permission to edit this article.
COVID-19 update: SC records more than 1,200 new cases

DHEC dashboard

State health officials reported 1,243 new confirmed cases and 84 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, as well as four additional confirmed deaths.

Greenwood County added 16 confirmed cases of COVID-19, Laurens County logged 11, Abbeville County recorded five, Saluda County saw four and McCormick County had one.

This brings South Carolina's number of confirmed cases to 197,652, probable cases to 13,253, confirmed deaths to 4,015 and probable deaths to 302.

More than 75% of hospital beds are filled across the state, with 940 (10.8%) patients being treated for COVID-19. Of those, 227 patients are in ICU and 108 are on ventilators.

A confirmed case is an individual who had a confirmatory viral test performed by way of a throat or nose swab and that specimen tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19, DHEC reports. A positive viral test, also called a PCR test or molecular test, alone is enough to classify a confirmed case.

DHEC reports a probable case is an individual who has not had a confirmatory viral test performed but has:

1. epidemiologic evidence and clinical evidence of infection, or

2. a positive antigen test and either epidemiologic evidence or clinical evidence.

A confirmed death is said to be someone whose death is related to COVID-19 and who tested positive with a confirmatory viral test for COVID-19.

A probable death classification refers to an individual whose death certificate lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death but did not undergo confirmatory viral testing.

Cumulative confirmed case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:

Abbeville — 797 (17 deaths)

Edgefield — 1,091 (17 deaths)

Greenwood — 2,841 (76 deaths)

Laurens — 2,358 (65 deaths)

McCormick — 303 (6 deaths)

Newberry — 1,852 (56 deaths)

Saluda — 759 (21 deaths)

Who Should Get Tested?

If you are out and about in the community, around others, or not able to socially distance or wear a mask, DHEC recommends that you get tested at least once a month.

Routine testing allows public health workers to diagnose those who are asymptomatic and interrupt the ongoing spread of the virus. Learn more about who should get tested here: scdhec.gov/covid19/who-should-get-tested-covid-19.

Testing in South Carolina

As of Tuesday, 2,599,832 tests had been conducted in the state. The total number of individual test results reported Tuesday to DHEC was 8,991 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 13.8%.

COVID-19

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

