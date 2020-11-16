COVID-19 update: SC records highest Monday tally since Aug. 3

New cases of COVID-19 dipped a little below 1,000 on Monday after South Carolina averaged 1,242 daily cases in the preceding seven days.
Still, it's the highest tally reported on a Monday — which would represent the positive test results returned the Sunday prior — since Aug. 3 and comes as new cases are setting records across the nation.
State health officials reported 981 new confirmed cases and 10 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, as well as 27 additional confirmed deaths and four probable deaths.
Laurens County added 18 confirmed cases of COVID-19, Greenwood County logged three, Abbeville County recorded two and Saluda County had one. No new cases were reported in McCormick County.
This brings South Carolina's number of confirmed cases to 185,390, probable cases to 11,227, confirmed deaths to 3,873 and probably deaths to 270.
More than 75% of hospital beds are filled across the state, with 769 (9.2%) of patients being treated for COVID-19. Of those, 210 patients are in ICU and 102 are on ventilators.
A confirmed case is an individual who had a confirmatory viral test performed by way of a throat or nose swab and that specimen tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19, DHEC reports. A positive viral test, also called a PCR test or molecular test, alone is enough to classify a confirmed case.
DHEC reports a probable case is an individual who has not had a confirmatory viral test performed but has:
1. epidemiologic evidence and clinical evidence of infection, or
2. a positive antigen test and either epidemiologic evidence or clinical evidence.
A confirmed death is said to be someone whose death is related to COVID-19 and who tested positive with a confirmatory viral test for COVID-19.
A probable death classification refers to an individual whose death certificate lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death but did not undergo confirmatory viral testing.
Cumulative confirmed case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:
Abbeville — 750 (15 deaths)
Edgefield — 1,028 (17 deaths)
Greenwood — 2,657 (70 deaths)
Laurens — 2,178 (65 deaths)
McCormick — 284 (6 deaths)
Newberry — 1,764 (56 deaths)
Saluda — 733 (21 deaths)
Who Should Get Tested?
If you are out and about in the community, around others, or not able to socially distance or wear a mask, DHEC recommends that you get tested at least once a month.
Routine testing allows public health workers to diagnose those who are asymptomatic and interrupt the ongoing spread of the virus. Learn more about who should get tested here: scdhec.gov/infectious-diseases/viruses/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19/who-should-get-tested-covid-19.
Testing in South Carolina
As of Sunday, 2,348,090 tests had been conducted in the state. The total number of individual test results reported Sunday to DHEC was 6,688 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 14.7%.
