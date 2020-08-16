COVID-19 update: SC records fewest new cases in 2 months

South Carolina reported its lowest daily total of new confirmed COVID-19 cases in more than two months on Sunday, part of a nearly monthlong decline state health officials linked to local mask ordinances.
The state saw 537 new confirmed cases and 16 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, along with nine additional confirmed deaths and no new probable deaths.
This brings the state's total number of confirmed cases to 105,466, probable cases to 1,031, confirmed deaths to 2,165, and 104 probable deaths.
Laurens County recorded four new confirmed cases of COVID-19, Greenwood and Saluda county each added three and Abbeville County logged two. McCormick County reported no new cases.
In case you've missed how cases are being reported, this should clear up the matter of "probable" versus "confirmed."
A confirmed case is an individual who had a confirmatory viral test performed by way of a throat or nose swab and that specimen tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19, DHEC reports. A positive viral test, also called a PCR test or molecular test, alone is enough to classify a confirmed case.
DHEC reports a probable case is an individual who has not had a confirmatory viral test performed but has:
1. epidemiologic evidence and clinical evidence of infection, or
2. a positive antibody blood test and either epidemiologic evidence or clinical evidence. (A positive antibody test alone is currently not a reliable method for diagnosing a COVID-19 infection.)
A confirmed death is said to be someone whose death is related to COVID-19 and who tested positive with a confirmatory viral test for COVID-19.
A probable death classification refers to an individual whose death certificate lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death but did not undergo confirmatory viral testing.
Cumulative confirmed case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:
Abbeville — 358 (6 deaths)
Edgefield — 351 (6 deaths)
Greenwood — 1,532 (17 deaths)
Laurens — 1,367 (45 deaths)
McCormick — 139 (2 deaths)
Newberry — 883 (11 deaths)
Saluda — 480 (8 deaths)
More Than 110 Mobile Testing Clinics Scheduled Statewide
Testing for COVID-19 is essential because it helps identify people who are infected with the virus, regardless of whether they have symptoms, so they can isolate themselves and keep those around them from becoming infected, especially at-risk individuals who can develop life-threatening illness if they contract the virus. Identifying those with COVID-19 who have symptoms helps ensure they receive the medical treatment they need.
DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics to make testing available in communities across the state. There are 114 mobile testing events scheduled through Oct. 13 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.
Residents can visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for information about getting tested at one of 226 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state.
Testing in South Carolina
As of Saturday, a total of 929,805 tests have been conducted in the state. See a detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina on the Data and Projections webpage. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.
Percent Positive
The total number of individual test results reported Saturday to DHEC was 4,886 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 11.0%.
