You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

COVID-19 update: SC records 651 new confirmed cases, 12 more deaths

DHEC dashboard

State health officials reported 651 new confirmed cases and 26 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, as well as 12 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 117,333, probable cases to 1,659, confirmed deaths to 2,588, and 132 probable deaths.

No new deaths were reported in the Lakelands on Monday. Greenwood County recorded 15 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, Laurens County added nine, Saluda County logged three and Abbeville County saw one. No new cases were reported in McCormick County.

In case you've missed how cases are being reported, this should clear up the matter of "probable" versus "confirmed."

A confirmed case is an individual who had a confirmatory viral test performed by way of a throat or nose swab and that specimen tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19, DHEC reports. A positive viral test, also called a PCR test or molecular test, alone is enough to classify a confirmed case.

DHEC reports a probable case is an individual who has not had a confirmatory viral test performed but has:

1. epidemiologic evidence and clinical evidence of infection, or

2. a positive antibody blood test and either epidemiologic evidence or clinical evidence. (A positive antibody test alone is currently not a reliable method for diagnosing a COVID-19 infection.)

A confirmed death is said to be someone whose death is related to COVID-19 and who tested positive with a confirmatory viral test for COVID-19.

A probable death classification refers to an individual whose death certificate lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death but did not undergo confirmatory viral testing.

Cumulative confirmed case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:

Abbeville — 414 (9 deaths)

Edgefield — 473 (11 deaths)

Greenwood — 1,833 (43 deaths)

Laurens — 1,485 (52 deaths)

McCormick — 158 (4 deaths)

Newberry — 954 (14 deaths)

Saluda — 554 (11 deaths)

More Than 475 Testing Opportunities Available Statewide

Testing for COVID-19 is essential because it helps identify people who are infected with the virus, whether or not they have symptoms, so they can isolate themselves and keep those around them from becoming infected, especially at-risk individuals who can develop life-threatening illness if they contract the virus. Identifying those with COVID-19 who have symptoms helps ensure they receive the medical treatment they need.

DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics and make testing available in communities across the state. Currently, there are 248 mobile testing events scheduled through October 17 and there are 228 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Find a testing clinic or event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.

Testing in South Carolina

As of Sunday, a total of 1,013,506 tests have been conducted in the state. See a detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina on the Data and Projections webpage. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.

Percent Positive

The total number of individual test results reported Sunday to DHEC was 4,177 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 15.6%.

COVID-19

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

COVID-19 update: SC records 651 new confirmed cases, 12 more deaths

COVID-19 update: SC records 651 new confirmed cases, 12 more deaths

State health officials reported 651 new confirmed cases and 26 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, as well as 12 additional confirmed deaths.

+4
Lander sees record breaking enrollment, adds new dining options amid COVID-19 pandemic

Lander sees record breaking enrollment, adds new dining options amid COVID-19 pandemic

Lander University’s student population continues to grow as opening enrollment eclipsed last year’s record-breaking tally despite the looming COVID-19 pandemic.

+4
‘Keep it Safe’: Lakeview music teacher creates TikTok-inspired COVID-19 safety video

‘Keep it Safe’: Lakeview music teacher creates TikTok-inspired COVID-19 safety video

Only five Greenwood County School District 50 employees knew Jason Derulo and Jawsh 685’s song “Savage Love,” which became popular on the video-sharing social networking service TikTok, Kayla Beard said.

COVID-19 update: SC reports more than 1K new cases for second consecutive day

COVID-19 update: SC reports more than 1K new cases for second consecutive day

State health officials reported 1,019 new confirmed cases and 28 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, along with 11 additional confirmed deaths.

COVID-19 update: Greenwood County records 7 confirmed deaths

COVID-19 update: Greenwood County records 7 confirmed deaths

Greenwood County recorded seven confirmed COVID-19 deaths on Saturday, its largest single-day toll to date. The county has added 19 deaths in the past week, increasing its confirmed tally 43. This does not include four probable COVID-19 deaths logged in the county.

Where can I get tested for COVID-19?

Where can I get tested for COVID-19?

To get tested, contact your health care provider or a local hospital, such as Self Regional Medical Center or Abbeville Area Medical Center. You may also attend a free testing clinic. Here are some that are currently planned:

Coronavirus (COVID-19)

As the Lakelands and the country respond to the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has led to state and national emergency declarations, it is vital for everyone to have up-to-date information about the virus and its spread. As such, we're providing free access to all of our COVID-19 coverage, which is available on this page.

Here's the latest information on COVID-19 from health agencies and hospitals:

BLOG: Letters from home