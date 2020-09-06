COVID-19 update: SC records 603 news cases

State health officials report 603 new confirmed cases and 6 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, as well as 10 additional confirmed deaths.
This brings South Carolina's number of confirmed cases to 122,944, probable cases to 2,008, confirmed deaths to 2,748, and 139 probable deaths.
No new COVID-19 deaths were reported in the Lakelands. Laurens County recorded four confirmed cases of COVID-19, McCormick County logged three, and Abbeville and Saluda counties each saw two. No new cases were reported in Greenwood County on Sunday.
In case you've missed how cases are being reported, this should clear up the matter of "probable" versus "confirmed."
A confirmed case is an individual who had a confirmatory viral test performed by way of a throat or nose swab and that specimen tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19, DHEC reports. A positive viral test, also called a PCR test or molecular test, alone is enough to classify a confirmed case.
DHEC reports a probable case is an individual who has not had a confirmatory viral test performed but has:
1. epidemiologic evidence and clinical evidence of infection, or
2. a positive antibody blood test and either epidemiologic evidence or clinical evidence. (A positive antibody test alone is currently not a reliable method for diagnosing a COVID-19 infection.)
A confirmed death is said to be someone whose death is related to COVID-19 and who tested positive with a confirmatory viral test for COVID-19.
A probable death classification refers to an individual whose death certificate lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death but did not undergo confirmatory viral testing.
Cumulative confirmed case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:
Abbeville — 459 (10 deaths)
Edgefield — 487 (12 deaths)
Greenwood — 1,931 (51 deaths)
Laurens — 1,528 (52 deaths)
McCormick — 173 (4 deaths)
Newberry — 1,003 (15 deaths)
Saluda — 602 (13 deaths)
More Than 495 Testing Opportunities Available Statewide
Testing for COVID-19 is essential because it helps identify people who are infected with the virus, whether or not they have symptoms, so they can isolate themselves and keep those around them from becoming infected, especially at-risk individuals who can develop life-threatening illness if they contract the virus. Identifying those with COVID-19 who have symptoms helps ensure they receive the medical treatment they need.
DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics and make testing available in communities across the state. There are 241 mobile testing events scheduled through Oct. 17 and there are 256 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Find a testing clinic or event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.
Testing in South Carolina
As of Saturday, 1,066,496 tests have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.
Percent Positive
The total number of individual test results reported on Saturday to DHEC was 4,774 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 12.6%.
