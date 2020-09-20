COVID-19 update: SC records 420 new cases

State health officials reported 420 new confirmed cases and 30 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, along with 13 additional confirmed deaths.
This brings South Carolina's number of confirmed cases to 134,494, probable cases to 3,214, confirmed deaths to 3,028, and 171 probable deaths.
Greenwood County recorded six new confirmed cases of COVID-19, Laurens and McCormick counties each added three cases, and Abbeville County recorded one. No new cases were reported in Saluda County.
A confirmed case is an individual who had a confirmatory viral test performed by way of a throat or nose swab and that specimen tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19, DHEC reports. A positive viral test, also called a PCR test or molecular test, alone is enough to classify a confirmed case.
DHEC reports a probable case is an individual who has not had a confirmatory viral test performed but has:
1. epidemiologic evidence and clinical evidence of infection, or
2. a positive antigen test and either epidemiologic evidence or clinical evidence.
A confirmed death is said to be someone whose death is related to COVID-19 and who tested positive with a confirmatory viral test for COVID-19.
A probable death classification refers to an individual whose death certificate lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death but did not undergo confirmatory viral testing.
Cumulative confirmed case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:
Abbeville — 505 (10 deaths)
Edgefield — 526 (13 deaths)
Greenwood — 2,105 (63 deaths)
Laurens — 1,599 (52 deaths)
McCormick — 196 (5 deaths)
Newberry — 1,144 (21 deaths)
Saluda — 648 (18 deaths)
Who Should Get Tested?
If you are out and about in the community, around others, or not able to socially distance or wear a mask, DHEC recommends that you get tested at least once a month.
Routine testing allows public health workers to diagnose those who are asymptomatic and interrupt the ongoing spread of the virus. Learn more about who should get tested here.
Testing in South Carolina
As of Saturday, 1,229,227 tests had been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.
Percent Positive
The number of individual test results reported on Saturday to DHEC was 4,566 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 9.2%.
