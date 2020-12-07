COVID-19 update: SC records 2,413 new cases

After five consecutive days with more than 20% of tests coming back positive, percent positive dropped to 19.4% on Monday as South Carolina recorded its fourth consecutive day with more than 2,000 new cases.
State health officials reported 2,413 new confirmed cases and 25 probable cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, along with 12 additional confirmed deaths and one probable death.
Monday's announcement represents the test results and deaths reported to the state on Saturday. It was the fourth-highest number of new cases reported in a day, with the three preceding days being the three days with more new cases.
The Upstate has been the most heavily affected by the latest surge, with the region leading the state in new cases. The worst hit has been Pickens County, which now leads the state in cumulative cases and where 1% residents have tested positive for the virus in the past two weeks.
Greenwood County and Laurens County each added 35 confirmed cases of COVID-19, Abbeville County recorded 15, McCormick County logged five and Saluda County saw one.
This brings South Carolina's number of confirmed cases to 218,820, probable cases to 15,832, confirmed deaths to 4,249 and probable deaths to 330.
More than 75% of hospital beds are filled across the state, with 1,025 (11.7%) of those patients being treated for COVID-19. Of those, 243 patients are in ICU and 108 are on ventilators.
A confirmed case is an individual who had a confirmatory viral test performed by way of a throat or nose swab and that specimen tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19, DHEC reports. A positive viral test, also called a PCR test or molecular test, alone is enough to classify a confirmed case.
DHEC reports a probable case is an individual who has not had a confirmatory viral test performed but has:
1. epidemiologic evidence and clinical evidence of infection, or
2. a positive antigen test and either epidemiologic evidence or clinical evidence.
A confirmed death is said to be someone whose death is related to COVID-19 and who tested positive with a confirmatory viral test for COVID-19.
A probable death classification refers to an individual whose death certificate lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death but did not undergo confirmatory viral testing.
Cumulative confirmed case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:
Abbeville — 908 (18 deaths)
Edgefield — 1,182 (18 deaths)
Greenwood — 3,137 (78 deaths)
Laurens — 2,637 (67 deaths)
McCormick — 331 (7 deaths)
Newberry — 2,006 (62 deaths)
Saluda — 790 (23 deaths)
Who Should Get Tested?
If you are out and about in the community, around others, or not able to socially distance or wear a mask, DHEC recommends that you get tested at least once a month.
Routine testing allows public health workers to diagnose those who are asymptomatic and interrupt the ongoing spread of the virus. Learn more about who should get tested here: scdhec.gov/covid19/who-should-get-tested-covid-19.
Testing in South Carolina
As of Saturday, 2,899,181 tests had been conducted in the state. The total number of individual test results reported Saturday to DHEC was 12,452 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 19.4%.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.