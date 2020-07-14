COVID-19 update: SC records 2,205 new cases, 23 more deaths

State health officials reported 2,205 new confirmed cases and two new probable cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday and 23 more confirmed deaths. There are 1,550 hospital beds occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19, and 203 of those patients are currently on ventilators.
In the Lakelands, Laurens County added 26 confirmed cases, Greenwood County recorded 21 cases, Saluda County saw eight cases and Abbeville County reported six cases.
Statewide, this brings the total number of confirmed cases to 60,220, probable cases to 169, confirmed deaths to 984 and nine probable deaths.
In case you've missed the latest information on how cases are being reported, this should clear up the matter of "probable" versus "confirmed."
A confirmed case is an individual who had a confirmatory viral test performed by way of a throat or nose swab and that specimen tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19, DHEC reports. A positive viral test, also called a PCR test or molecular test, alone is enough to classify a confirmed case.
DHEC reports a probable case is an individual who has not had a confirmatory viral test performed but has:
1. epidemiologic evidence and clinical evidence of infection, or
2. a positive antibody blood test and either epidemiologic evidence or clinical evidence. (A positive antibody test alone is currently not a reliable method for diagnosing a COVID-19 infection.)
A confirmed death is said to be someone whose death is related to COVID-19 and who tested positive with a confirmatory viral test for COVID-19.
A probable death classification refers to an individual whose death certificate lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death but did not undergo confirmatory viral testing.
Cumulative confirmed case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:
Abbeville — 162 (1 death)
Edgefield — 135 (4 deaths)
Greenwood — 844 (7 deaths)
Laurens — 788 (14 deaths)
McCormick — 51 (2 deaths)
Newberry — 446 (4 deaths)
Saluda — 300 (2 deaths)
Testing in South Carolina
As of Monday, a total of 563,948 tests have been conducted in the state. See a detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina on the Data and Projections webpage. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.
Percent Positive Test Trends among Reported COVID-19 Cases
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Monday statewide was 10,262 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 21.5%.
More than 100 Mobile Testing Clinics Scheduled Statewide
As part of our ongoing efforts to increase testing in underserved and rural communities across the state, DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics that bring testing to these communities. There are 101 mobile testing events scheduled through Aug. 1 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.
Residents can also get tested at one of 180 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for more information.
Hospital Bed Occupancy
As of Tuesday, 2,813 inpatient hospital beds are available and 7,976 are in use, which is a 73.93% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 7,976 inpatient beds currently used, 1,550 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.