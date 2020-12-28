You have permission to edit this article.
COVID-19 update: SC records 1,540 new virus cases

DHEC dashboard

South Carolina saw a significant drop in new cases that is likely linked to how little testing happened on Christmas Day, which also caused the percent positive to increase by nearly 30%.

State health officials reported 1,540 new confirmed cases and 29 probable cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, along with 18 additional confirmed deaths.

Monday's announcement represents the test results and deaths reported to the state on Saturday.

Laurens County added 18 confirmed cases of COVID-19, Greenwood County recorded 13, Saluda County saw four and Abbeville County logged two. No new cases were recorded in McCormick County.

This brings South Carolina's number of confirmed cases to 275,285, probable cases to 22,765, confirmed deaths to 4,782 and probable deaths to 391.

More than 70% of hospital beds are filled across the state, with 1,867 (23.1%) of those patients being treated for COVID-19. Of those, 380 patients are in ICU and 175 are on ventilators.

A confirmed case is an individual who had a confirmatory viral test performed by way of a throat or nose swab and that specimen tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19, DHEC reports. A positive viral test, also called a PCR test or molecular test, alone is enough to classify a confirmed case.

DHEC reports a probable case is an individual who has not had a confirmatory viral test performed but has:

1. epidemiologic evidence and clinical evidence of infection, or

2. a positive antigen test and either epidemiologic evidence or clinical evidence.

A confirmed death is said to be someone whose death is related to COVID-19 and who tested positive with a confirmatory viral test for COVID-19.

A probable death classification refers to an individual whose death certificate lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death but did not undergo confirmatory viral testing.

Cumulative confirmed case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:

Abbeville — 1,100 (19 deaths)

Edgefield — 1,418 (19 deaths)

Greenwood — 3,929 (84 deaths)

Laurens — 3,403 (76 deaths)

McCormick — 421 (7 deaths)

Newberry — 2,427 (64 deaths)

Saluda — 917 (23 deaths)

Who Should Get Tested?

If you are out and about in the community, around others, or not able to socially distance or wear a mask, DHEC recommends that you get tested at least once a month.

Routine testing allows public health workers to diagnose those who are asymptomatic and interrupt the ongoing spread of the virus. Learn more about who should get tested here: scdhec.gov/covid19/who-should-get-tested-covid-19.

Testing in South Carolina

As of Saturday, 3,587,445 tests had been conducted in the state. The total number of individual test results reported Saturday to DHEC was 5,397 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 28.5%.

COVID-19



