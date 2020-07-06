COVID-19 update: SC records 1,505 new confirmed cases

State health officials reported 1,505 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, six additional confirmed deaths and one new probable death. There are currently 1,260 hospital beds occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.

In the Lakelands, Greenwood County added 34 confirmed cases, Laurens County recorded 18 cases, Abbeville County saw 11, McCormick County had five and Saluda County tallied four more.

Statewide, this brings the cumulative total of confirmed cases to 46,247, probable cases to 133, confirmed deaths to 819 and probable deaths to eight.

In case you've missed the latest information on how cases are being reported, this should clear up the matter of "probable" versus "confirmed."

A confirmed case is an individual who had a confirmatory viral test performed by way of a throat or nose swab and that specimen tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19, DHEC reports. A positive viral test, also called a PCR test or molecular test, alone is enough to classify a confirmed case.

DHEC reports a probable case is an individual who has not had a confirmatory viral test performed but has:

1. epidemiologic evidence and clinical evidence of infection, or

2. a positive antibody blood test and either epidemiologic evidence or clinical evidence. (A positive antibody test alone is currently not a reliable method for diagnosing a COVID-19 infection.)

A confirmed death is said to be someone whose death is related to COVID-19 and who tested positive with a confirmatory viral test for COVID-19.

A probable death classification refers to an individual whose death certificate lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death but did not undergo confirmatory viral testing.

Cumulative confirmed case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:

Abbeville — 135

Edgefield — 99 (3 deaths)

Greenwood — 594 (7 deaths)

Laurens — 607 (9 deaths)

McCormick — 26 (2 deaths)

Newberry — 312 (5 deaths)

Saluda — 239 (1 death)

Testing in South Carolina

As of Sunday, a total of 482,722 tests have been conducted in the state. See a detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina on the Data and Projections webpage. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours, although a recent increase in testing might lead to a delay of one to two days.

Percent Positive Test Trends among Reported COVID-19 Cases

The total number of individuals tested Sunday statewide was 7,990 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 18.8%.

More than 40 Mobile Testing Clinics Scheduled Statewide

As part of its ongoing efforts to increase testing in underserved and rural communities across the state, DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics that bring testing to these communities. Currently, there are 42 mobile testing events scheduled through August 4 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.

Residents can also get tested at one of 170 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for more information.

Hospital Bed Occupancy

As of Monday morning, 3,303 inpatient hospital beds are available and 7,377 are in use, which is a 69.07% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 7,377 inpatient beds currently used, 1,260 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.

