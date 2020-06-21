COVID-19 update: SC reaches 692 hospitalized

State health officials reported 907 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, along with one probable case and nine additional confirmed deaths on Sunday. South Carolina has 692 hospital beds occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19, the highest to date.
In the Lakelands, Greenwood County and Laurens County each added 18 new cases, Saluda County had three new cases and Abbeville County had two.
Statewide, this brings the cumulative total of cases to 24,661, probable cases to 32, confirmed deaths to 653, and zero probable deaths.
And in case you've missed the latest information on how cases are being reported, this should clear up the matter of "probable" versus "confirmed."
A confirmed case is an individual who had a confirmatory viral test performed by way of a throat or nose swab and that specimen tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19, DHEC reports. A positive viral test, also called a PCR test or molecular test, alone is enough to classify a confirmed case.
DHEC reports a probable case is an individual who has not had a confirmatory viral test performed but has:
1. epidemiologic evidence and clinical evidence of infection, or
2. a positive antibody blood test and either epidemiologic evidence or clinical evidence. (A positive antibody test alone is currently not a reliable method for diagnosing a COVID-19 infection.)
A confirmed death is said to be someone whose death is related to COVID-19 and who tested positive with a confirmatory viral test for COVID-19.
A probable death classification refers to an individual whose death certificate lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death but did not undergo confirmatory viral testing.
Cumulative confirmed case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:
Abbeville — 88
Edgefield — 69 (2 deaths)
Greenwood — 371 (5 deaths)
Laurens — 237 (4 deaths)
McCormick — 11 (1 death)
Newberry — 132 (3 deaths)
Saluda — 183 (1 death)
Testing in South Carolina
As of yesterday, a total of 337,469 tests have been conducted in the state. See a detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina on the Data and Projections webpage. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week. The Public Health Laboratory’s current time frame for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.
Percent Positive Test Trends among Reported COVID-19 Cases
The total number of individuals tested yesterday statewide was 5,622 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 16.1%.
More than 70 Mobile Testing Clinics Scheduled Statewide
As part of our ongoing efforts to increase testing in underserved and rural communities across the state, DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics that bring testing to these communities. Currently, there are 73 mobile testing events scheduled through July 21 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.
Residents can also get tested at one of 168 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for more information.
Hospital Bed Occupancy
As of this morning, 3,296 inpatient hospital beds are available and 7,173 are in use, which is a 68.52% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 7,173 inpatient beds currently used, 692 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.
For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
