COVID-19 update: SC reaches 692 hospitalized

DHEC map

State health officials reported 907 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, along with one probable case and nine additional confirmed deaths on Sunday. South Carolina has 692 hospital beds occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19, the highest to date.

In the Lakelands, Greenwood County and Laurens County each added 18 new cases, Saluda County had three new cases and Abbeville County had two.

Statewide, this brings the cumulative total of cases to 24,661, probable cases to 32, confirmed deaths to 653, and zero probable deaths.

And in case you've missed the latest information on how cases are being reported, this should clear up the matter of "probable" versus "confirmed."

A confirmed case is an individual who had a confirmatory viral test performed by way of a throat or nose swab and that specimen tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19, DHEC reports. A positive viral test, also called a PCR test or molecular test, alone is enough to classify a confirmed case.

DHEC reports a probable case is an individual who has not had a confirmatory viral test performed but has:

1. epidemiologic evidence and clinical evidence of infection, or

2. a positive antibody blood test and either epidemiologic evidence or clinical evidence. (A positive antibody test alone is currently not a reliable method for diagnosing a COVID-19 infection.)

A confirmed death is said to be someone whose death is related to COVID-19 and who tested positive with a confirmatory viral test for COVID-19.

A probable death classification refers to an individual whose death certificate lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death but did not undergo confirmatory viral testing.

Cumulative confirmed case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:

Abbeville — 88

Edgefield — 69 (2 deaths)

Greenwood — 371 (5 deaths)

Laurens — 237 (4 deaths)

McCormick — 11 (1 death)

Newberry — 132 (3 deaths)

Saluda — 183 (1 death)

Testing in South Carolina

As of yesterday, a total of 337,469 tests have been conducted in the state. See a detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina on the Data and Projections webpage. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week. The Public Health Laboratory’s current time frame for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.

Percent Positive Test Trends among Reported COVID-19 Cases

The total number of individuals tested yesterday statewide was 5,622 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 16.1%.

More than 70 Mobile Testing Clinics Scheduled Statewide

As part of our ongoing efforts to increase testing in underserved and rural communities across the state, DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics that bring testing to these communities. Currently, there are 73 mobile testing events scheduled through July 21 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.

Residents can also get tested at one of 168 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for more information.

Hospital Bed Occupancy

As of this morning, 3,296 inpatient hospital beds are available and 7,173 are in use, which is a 68.52% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 7,173 inpatient beds currently used, 692 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.

For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.

COVID-19

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

COVID-19 update: SC reaches 692 hospitalized

COVID-19 update: SC reaches 692 hospitalized

State health officials reported 907 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, along with one probable case and nine additional confirmed deaths on Sunday. South Carolina has 692 hospital beds occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19, the highest to date.

Building a safer district: Safety officer details plans to help D50 schools become less vulnerable

Building a safer district: Safety officer details plans to help D50 schools become less vulnerable

With the COVID-19 pandemic affecting reopening plans for school districts across the country, keeping students and faculty safe remains a concern ahead of the 2020-21 academic year because administrations are dealing with a threat they have never encountered before.

COVID-19 update: SC adds 1,157 confirmed cases

COVID-19 update: SC adds 1,157 confirmed cases

State health officials reported 1,157 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, five new probable cases and five additional confirmed deaths on Saturday, along with 673 hospital beds being occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.

COVID-19 update: State sets new daily record; under-30 crowd, you're not immune

COVID-19 update: State sets new daily record; under-30 crowd, you're not immune

Remember the spring breakers having a blast on the shores of Florida, without a care in the world about the coronavirus? Have you heard 20-somethings saying they're not worried about it? Well, maybe they should be reading this because the under-30 crowd is testing positive in increasing numbers.

COVID-19 update: SC daily tally nearly tops 1,000

COVID-19 update: SC daily tally nearly tops 1,000

The state's number of reported coronavirus cases today shot upward with 987 new cases reported along with four new deaths. Statewide, this brings the number of cumulative total of cases to 21,533, probable cases to 15, confirmed deaths to 621, and zero probable deaths.

COVID-19 update: DHEC adds 'probable' category in reporting; state cases continue upward

COVID-19 update: DHEC adds 'probable' category in reporting; state cases continue upward

The state's number of reported coronavirus cases today totaled 577 new cases along with 10 new deaths. Statewide, this brings the number of cumulative total of cases to 20,551, probable cases to five, confirmed deaths to 617 and zero probable deaths.

Coronavirus (COVID-19)

As the Lakelands and the country respond to the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has led to state and national emergency declarations, it is vital for everyone to have up-to-date information about the virus and its spread. As such, we're providing free access to all of our COVID-19 coverage, which is available on this page.

Here's the latest information on COVID-19 from health agencies and hospitals:

BLOG: Letters from home