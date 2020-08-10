COVID-19 update: SC passes 100,000 cases as new cases continue to slow

South Carolina surpassed 100,000 cumulative cases of COVID-19 on Monday while reporting the fewest new cases the state has seen since mid-June.
State health officials reported 718 new confirmed cases and six new probable cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, along with 17 additional confirmed deaths and one new probable death.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 100,431, probable cases to 728, confirmed deaths to 1,966, and 83 probable deaths.
No new coronavirus-related deaths were reported in the Lakelands. Greenwood County recorded 26 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, Laurens County added 10, McCormick County logged two and Saluda County saw one. Abbeville County had no new cases.
In case you've missed how cases are being reported, this should clear up the matter of "probable" versus "confirmed."
A confirmed case is an individual who had a confirmatory viral test performed by way of a throat or nose swab and that specimen tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19, DHEC reports. A positive viral test, also called a PCR test or molecular test, alone is enough to classify a confirmed case.
DHEC reports a probable case is an individual who has not had a confirmatory viral test performed but has:
1. epidemiologic evidence and clinical evidence of infection, or
2. a positive antibody blood test and either epidemiologic evidence or clinical evidence. (A positive antibody test alone is currently not a reliable method for diagnosing a COVID-19 infection.)
A confirmed death is said to be someone whose death is related to COVID-19 and who tested positive with a confirmatory viral test for COVID-19.
A probable death classification refers to an individual whose death certificate lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death but did not undergo confirmatory viral testing.
Cumulative confirmed case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:
Abbeville — 333 (7 deaths)
Edgefield — 321 (6 deaths)
Greenwood — 1,410 (15 deaths)
Laurens — 1,335 (42 deaths)
McCormick — 119 (2 deaths)
Newberry — 846 (9 deaths)
Saluda — 456 (7 deaths)
Testing in South Carolina
As of Sunday, a total of 849,117 tests have been conducted in the state. See a detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina on the Data and Projections webpage. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours
Percent Positive
The total number of individual test results reported Sunday to DHEC was 5,610 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 12.8%.
More Than 120 Mobile Testing Clinics Scheduled Statewide
As part of its ongoing efforts to increase testing in underserved and rural communities across the state, DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics that bring testing to these communities. Currently, there are 123 mobile testing events scheduled through Sept. 29 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.
Residents can visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for information about getting tested at one of 223 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state.
Hospital Bed Occupancy
As of Monday morning, 2,467 inpatient beds are available and 7,958 are in use, which is a 76.34% statewide inpatient bed utilization rate. Of the 7,958 inpatient beds currently used, 1,353 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19. Of 1,539 ventilators, 487 are in use and 217 of those are COVID-19 patients. Of the 1,059 ICU beds currently being used, 360 are occupied by COVID-19 patients.
For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.