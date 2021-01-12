You have permission to edit this article.
COVID-19 update: SC has second day with incomplete data

DHEC dashboard

South Carolina's tally of new COVID-19 cases fell more on Tuesday as the state again acknowledged incomplete data reporting amid a nationwide surge of the fast-spreading respiratory virus.

State health officials reported 1,361 new confirmed cases and 22 probable cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, along with 29 additional confirmed deaths and five probable deaths. Officials noted the data was incomplete because of a technical problem they were working with a vendor to correct.

Tuesday's announcement represents the test results and deaths reported to the state on Sunday.

Laurens County added 33 confirmed cases of COVID-19, Greenwood County recorded 22, Saluda County saw eight, Abbeville County logged two and McCormick County had one.

This brings South Carolina's number of confirmed cases to 328,028, probable cases to 31,329, confirmed deaths to 5,358 and probable deaths to 502.

More than 80% of hospital beds are filled across the state, with 2,453 (27.0%) of those patients being treated for COVID-19. Of those, 485 patients are in ICU and 270 are on ventilators.

A confirmed case is an individual who had a confirmatory viral test performed by way of a throat or nose swab and that specimen tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19, DHEC reports. A positive viral test, also called a PCR test or molecular test, alone is enough to classify a confirmed case.

DHEC reports a probable case is an individual who has not had a confirmatory viral test performed but has:

1. epidemiologic evidence and clinical evidence of infection, or

2. a positive antigen test and either epidemiologic evidence or clinical evidence.

A confirmed death is said to be someone whose death is related to COVID-19 and who tested positive with a confirmatory viral test for COVID-19.

A probable death classification refers to an individual whose death certificate lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death but did not undergo confirmatory viral testing.

Cumulative confirmed case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:

Abbeville — 1,234 (21 deaths)

Edgefield — 1,616 (19 deaths)

Greenwood — 4,682 (95 deaths)

Laurens — 4,180 (93 deaths)

McCormick — 493 (7 deaths)

Newberry — 2,854 (65 deaths)

Saluda — 1,042 (25 deaths)

Who Should Get Tested?

If you are out and about in the community, around others, or not able to socially distance or wear a mask, DHEC recommends that you get tested at least once a month.

Routine testing allows public health workers to diagnose those who are asymptomatic and interrupt the ongoing spread of the virus. Learn more about who should get tested here: scdhec.gov/covid19/who-should-get-tested-covid-19.

Testing in South Carolina

As of Sunday, 4,076,340 tests had been conducted in the state. The total number of individual test results reported Saturday to DHEC was 4,496 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 30.3%.

COVID-19

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

Parents express frustration with District 52's hybrid learning decision

NINETY SIX — Parents of students at Greenwood County School District 52 left Tuesday’s board meeting were disappointed after the district voted to return to hybrid learning for the second semester.

COVID-19 update: SC has second day with incomplete data

South Carolina's tally of new COVID-19 cases fell more on Tuesday as the state again acknowledged incomplete data reporting amid a nationwide surge of the fast-spreading respiratory virus.

Self starts hotline for people 70+ to sign up for COVID vaccine

Starting Thursday, people age 70 and older in Self Regional Medical Center’s seven-county service area can start signing up to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Abbeville County gets help with COVID-19 response

ABBEVILLE — Health of residents was a focus at the Abbeville County Council as residents 70 years and older can sign up for vaccinations for COVID-19 starting Wednesday.

COVID-19 update: Amid incomplete reporting data, SC adds 2,644 virus cases

South Carolina's tally of new COVID-19 cases fell to a six-day low on Monday because of incomplete reporting amid a nationwide surge of the fast-spreading respiratory virus.

MLK march delayed amid COVID concerns

To keep a dream of unity from turning into a super-spreader event, the people behind the annual Dream Builders of Greenwood Martin Luther King Jr. march are delaying it.

