COVID-19 update: SC has highest daily tally since July as new cases mount

State health officials reported 1,639 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Saturday, South Carolina's highest daily tally since July.
The news came days after the state Department of Health and Environmental Control warned that Upstate was the epicenter for a rise in cases that might indicate South Carolina is entering a fall surge.
Laurens County led the Lakelands with 33 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, breaking 2,000 cumulative confirmed cases for the county. Greenwood County added 17 confirmed cases of COVID-19, Abbeville County recorded nine, Saluda County saw six and McCormick County logged two.
There were also 81 new probable cases in the state as well as nine additional confirmed deaths and two new probable deaths.
The total number of confirmed cases is 174,862, probable cases is 9,880, confirmed deaths is 3,756, and probable deaths is 259.
A confirmed case is an individual who had a confirmatory viral test performed by way of a throat or nose swab and that specimen tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19, DHEC reports. A positive viral test, also called a PCR test or molecular test, alone is enough to classify a confirmed case.
DHEC reports a probable case is an individual who has not had a confirmatory viral test performed but has:
1. epidemiologic evidence and clinical evidence of infection, or
2. a positive antigen test and either epidemiologic evidence or clinical evidence.
A confirmed death is said to be someone whose death is related to COVID-19 and who tested positive with a confirmatory viral test for COVID-19.
A probable death classification refers to an individual whose death certificate lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death but did not undergo confirmatory viral testing.
Cumulative confirmed case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:
Abbeville — 722 (15 deaths)
Edgefield — 963 (17 deaths)
Greenwood — 2,543 (69 deaths)
Laurens — 2,017 (61 deaths)
McCormick — 269 (6 deaths)
Newberry — 1,637 (54 deaths)
Saluda — 718 (21 deaths)
Who Should Get Tested?
If you are out and about in the community, around others, or not able to socially distance or wear a mask, DHEC recommends that you get tested at least once a month.
Routine testing allows public health workers to diagnose those who are asymptomatic and interrupt the ongoing spread of the virus. Learn more about who should get tested here: scdhec.gov/infectious-diseases/viruses/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19/who-should-get-tested-covid-19.
Testing in South Carolina
As of Friday, 2,158,268 tests had been conducted in the state. The total number of individual test results reported Friday to DHEC was 14,357 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 11.4%.
