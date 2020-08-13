COVID-19 update: SC has fourth consecutive day reporting fewer than 1K cases

South Carolina recorded a fourth consecutive day with fewer than 1,000 new cases, part of a nearly monthlong decline in cases top health officials have tied to local mask mandates that dot the state.
State health officials reported 907 new confirmed cases and 27 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, along with 35 additional confirmed deaths and 11 new probable deaths.
Statewide, this brings the total number of confirmed cases to 103,051, probable cases to 858, confirmed deaths to 2,089, and 97 probable deaths.
A death last week in Laurens County became the county's 43rd confirmed COVID-19 death, a tally that doesn't include four deaths listed as probable COVID-19 deaths.
Greenwood County added 34 confirmed COVID-19 cases, McCormick County logged four, and Abbeville, Laurens and Saluda county each saw one new case.
In case you've missed how cases are being reported, this should clear up the matter of "probable" versus "confirmed."
A confirmed case is an individual who had a confirmatory viral test performed by way of a throat or nose swab and that specimen tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19, DHEC reports. A positive viral test, also called a PCR test or molecular test, alone is enough to classify a confirmed case.
DHEC reports a probable case is an individual who has not had a confirmatory viral test performed but has:
1. epidemiologic evidence and clinical evidence of infection, or
2. a positive antibody blood test and either epidemiologic evidence or clinical evidence. (A positive antibody test alone is currently not a reliable method for diagnosing a COVID-19 infection.)
A confirmed death is said to be someone whose death is related to COVID-19 and who tested positive with a confirmatory viral test for COVID-19.
A probable death classification refers to an individual whose death certificate lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death but did not undergo confirmatory viral testing.
Cumulative confirmed case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:
Abbeville — 351 (7 deaths)
Edgefield — 335 (6 deaths)
Greenwood — 1,480 (17 deaths)
Laurens — 1,349 (43 deaths)
McCormick — 130 (2 deaths)
Newberry — 872 (9 deaths)
Saluda — 466 (8 deaths)
Testing in South Carolina
As of Wednesday, a total of 864,186 tests have been conducted in the state. See a detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina on the Data and Projections webpage. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours
Percent Positive
The total number of individual test results reported on Wednesday to DHEC was 5,762 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 15.7%.
More Than 140 Mobile Testing Clinics Scheduled Statewide
As part of its ongoing efforts to increase testing in underserved and rural communities across the state, DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics that bring testing to these communities. Currently, there are 141 mobile testing events scheduled through Sept. 29 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.
Residents can visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for information about getting tested at one of 222 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state.
