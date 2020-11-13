You have permission to edit this article.
COVID-19 update: SC has 3rd day this week with more than 1K new cases

Greenwood County added 22 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday while Laurens County recorded its 65th confirmed virus death and 20 new cases.

The jump in diagnoses comes as the region sees its highest level of new COVID-19 cases since the summer. More than 75% of hospital beds are filled across the state, with 775 (8.7%) of patients being treated for COVID-19. Of those, 188 patients are in ICU and 89 are on ventilators.

State health officials reported 1,348 new confirmed cases and 100 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, as well as 17 additional confirmed deaths and one probable death. Abbeville County logged seven new confirmed cases of COVID-19, McCormick County saw four and Saluda County had two. No new cases were reported in Saluda County.

This week has seen three days with more than 1,000 new cases in South Carolina, which hasn't happened since the first week of September.

This brings South Carolina's number of confirmed cases to 181,243, probable cases to 10,858, confirmed deaths to 3,835, and 266 probable deaths.

A confirmed case is an individual who had a confirmatory viral test performed by way of a throat or nose swab and that specimen tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19, DHEC reports. A positive viral test, also called a PCR test or molecular test, alone is enough to classify a confirmed case.

DHEC reports a probable case is an individual who has not had a confirmatory viral test performed but has:

1. epidemiologic evidence and clinical evidence of infection, or

2. a positive antigen test and either epidemiologic evidence or clinical evidence.

A confirmed death is said to be someone whose death is related to COVID-19 and who tested positive with a confirmatory viral test for COVID-19.

A probable death classification refers to an individual whose death certificate lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death but did not undergo confirmatory viral testing.

Cumulative confirmed case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:

Abbeville — 744 (15 deaths)

Edgefield — 1,000 (17 deaths)

Greenwood — 2,623 (70 deaths)

Laurens — 2,114 (65 deaths)

McCormick — 282 (6 deaths)

Newberry — 1,735 (56 deaths)

Saluda — 728 (21 deaths)

Who Should Get Tested?

If you are out and about in the community, around others, or not able to socially distance or wear a mask, DHEC recommends that you get tested at least once a month.

Routine testing allows public health workers to diagnose those who are asymptomatic and interrupt the ongoing spread of the virus. Learn more about who should get tested here: scdhec.gov/infectious-diseases/viruses/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19/who-should-get-tested-covid-19.

Testing in South Carolina

As of Thursday, 2,261,465 tests had been conducted in the state. The total number of individual test results reported Thursday to DHEC was 9,198 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 14.7%.

COVID-19

