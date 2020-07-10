COVID-19 update: SC deaths top 900; Laurens County records 14th death

State health officials reported 1,725 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday as well as 26 additional confirmed deaths. There are 1,438 hospital beds occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19, and 177 of those patients are on ventilators.
In the Lakelands, Laurens County recorded its 14th confirmed death from the virus and 25 new cases, Greenwood County added 28 confirmed cases, Saluda County saw five cases, McCormick County reported four and Abbeville County had three.
Statewide, this brings the cumulative total of confirmed cases to 52,273, probable cases to 146, confirmed deaths to 922 and probable deaths to seven.
In case you've missed the latest information on how cases are being reported, this should clear up the matter of "probable" versus "confirmed."
A confirmed case is an individual who had a confirmatory viral test performed by way of a throat or nose swab and that specimen tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19, DHEC reports. A positive viral test, also called a PCR test or molecular test, alone is enough to classify a confirmed case.
DHEC reports a probable case is an individual who has not had a confirmatory viral test performed but has:
1. epidemiologic evidence and clinical evidence of infection, or
2. a positive antibody blood test and either epidemiologic evidence or clinical evidence. (A positive antibody test alone is currently not a reliable method for diagnosing a COVID-19 infection.)
A confirmed death is said to be someone whose death is related to COVID-19 and who tested positive with a confirmatory viral test for COVID-19.
A probable death classification refers to an individual whose death certificate lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death but did not undergo confirmatory viral testing.
Cumulative confirmed case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:
Abbeville — 141 (1 death)
Edgefield — 109 (4 deaths)
Greenwood — 696 (7 deaths)
Laurens — 691 (14 deaths)
McCormick — 36 (2 deaths)
Newberry — 377 (5 deaths)
Saluda — 259 (2 deaths)
Testing in South Carolina
As of Thursday, a total of 520,176 tests have been conducted in the state. See a detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina on the Data and Projections webpage. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours, although a recent increase in testing might lead to a delay of one to two days.
Percent Positive Test Trends among Reported COVID-19 Cases
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Thursday statewide was 9,686 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive of those tests was 17.8%.
Recovery Rate
As of Thursday, 89% of South Carolina patients confirmed to have had COVID-19 are estimated to have recovered from the disease. The state’s recovery rate is updated online twice weekly on Tuesdays and Fridays.
More than 80 Mobile Testing Clinics Scheduled Statewide
As part of its ongoing efforts to increase testing in underserved and rural communities across the state, DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics that bring testing to these communities. Currently, there are 84 mobile testing events scheduled through Aug. 1 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.
Residents can also get tested at one of 172 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for more information.
Hospital Bed Occupancy
As of Friday morning, 2,598 inpatient hospital beds are available and 8,099 are in use, which is a 75.71% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 8,099 inpatient beds currently used, 1,438 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.