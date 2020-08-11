COVID-19 update: SC deaths top 2,000

More than 2,000 South Carolinians have died of COVID-19, state health officials announced Tuesday — a grim milestone the state reached as it has maintained a downward trend in new cases for nearly a month.
The state Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 928 new confirmed cases and 16 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday and 45 additional confirmed deaths and four new probable deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 101,360, probable cases to 770, confirmed deaths to 2,012, and 86 probable deaths.
No new deaths were reported in the Lakelands. Greenwood County recorded 22 new cases of COVID-19, Saluda and Laurens county each added eight, McCormick County logged seven and Abbeville County saw six.
In case you've missed how cases are being reported, this should clear up the matter of "probable" versus "confirmed."
A confirmed case is an individual who had a confirmatory viral test performed by way of a throat or nose swab and that specimen tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19, DHEC reports. A positive viral test, also called a PCR test or molecular test, alone is enough to classify a confirmed case.
DHEC reports a probable case is an individual who has not had a confirmatory viral test performed but has:
1. epidemiologic evidence and clinical evidence of infection, or
2. a positive antibody blood test and either epidemiologic evidence or clinical evidence. (A positive antibody test alone is currently not a reliable method for diagnosing a COVID-19 infection.)
A confirmed death is said to be someone whose death is related to COVID-19 and who tested positive with a confirmatory viral test for COVID-19.
A probable death classification refers to an individual whose death certificate lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death but did not undergo confirmatory viral testing.
Cumulative confirmed case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:
Abbeville — 343 (7 deaths)
Edgefield — 326 (6 deaths)
Greenwood — 1,434 (15 deaths)
Laurens — 1,344 (42 deaths)
McCormick — 126 (2 deaths)
Newberry — 847 (9 deaths)
Saluda — 462 (7 deaths)
Testing in South Carolina
As of Monday, a total of 853,899 tests have been conducted in the state. See a detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina on the Data and Projections webpage. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours
Percent Positive
The total number of individual test results reported Monday to DHEC was 4,648 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 20%.
More Than 135 Mobile Testing Clinics Scheduled Statewide
As part of its ongoing efforts to increase testing in underserved and rural communities across the state, DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics that bring testing to these communities. Currently, there are 136 mobile testing events scheduled through Sept. 29 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.
Residents can visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for information about getting tested at one of 223 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state.
Hospital Bed Occupancy
- Inpatient beds: 2,423 available; 8,089 in use; 76.97% utilization rate; 1,330 inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients (confirmed or suspected)
- ICU beds: 359 available; 1,098 in use; 75.36% utilization rate; 339 ICU beds occupied by COVID-19 patients (confirmed or suspected)
- Ventilators: 1,044 available; 524 in use; 207 by COVID-19 patients (confirmed or suspected)
For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
