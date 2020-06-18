COVID-19 update: SC daily tally nearly tops 1,000

The state's number of reported coronavirus cases today shot upward with 987 new cases reported along with four new deaths. Statewide, this brings the number of cumulative total of cases to 21,533, probable cases to 15, confirmed deaths to 621, and zero probable deaths.
A confirmed case is an individual who had a confirmatory viral test performed by way of a throat or nose swab and that specimen tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19, DHEC reports. A positive viral test, also called a PCR test or molecular test, alone is enough to classify a confirmed case.
DHEC reports a probable case is an individual who has not had a confirmatory viral test performed but has:
1. epidemiologic evidence and clinical evidence of infection, or
2. a positive antibody blood test and either epidemiologic evidence or clinical evidence. (A positive antibody test alone is currently not a reliable method for diagnosing a COVID-19 infection.)
A confirmed death is said to be someone whose death is related to COVID-19 and who tested positive with a confirmatory viral test for COVID-19.
A probable death classification refers to an individual whose death certificate lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death but did not undergo confirmatory viral testing.
Greenwood County reported 2 new cases today.
Cumulative case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:
Abbeville — 73
Edgefield — 61 (2 deaths)
Greenwood — 322 (5 deaths)
Laurens — 189 (4 deaths)
McCormick — 11 (1 death)
Newberry — 116 (2 deaths)
Saluda — 174 (1 death)
Testing in South Carolina
As of yesterday, a total of 313,210 tests have been conducted in the state.
Test trends
The total number of individuals tested yesterday statewide was 6,854 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 14.4%. When the percent positive is low, it may indicate that more widespread testing is being performed and the percent positive may more accurately reflect how much disease is present in the community.
Hospital bed occupancy
As of Thursday morning, 3,583 inpatient hospital beds are available and 7,021 are in use, which is a 70.59% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 7,021 inpatient beds currently used, 626 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.
The new coronavirus causes mild to moderate symptoms in most patients but some experience serious illness, such as pneumonia, or even death. Those most at risk for serious illness are those who are older or have certain medical problems.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.