COVID-19 update: SC cases top 10,000

  • From staff reports
DHEC map

State health officials reported 209 new cases on Sunday and 10 additional deaths.

In the Lakelands, two more cases were recorded in Saluda County and one more in Laurens County.

Statewide, there have been 10,096 cumulative COVID-19 cases reported to date and 435 deaths. The state Department of Health and Environmental Control estimates 85% of those diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered.

Cumulative case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:

Abbeville — 35

Edgefield — 48 (2 deaths)

Greenwood — 82 (1 death)

Laurens — 58 (3 deaths)

McCormick — 8 (1 death)

Newberry — 46 (1 death)

Saluda — 136

DHEC has not released estimates for how many have recovered on a county level. Greenwood County officials think at least 65 county residents have recovered, leaving 16 active confirmed cases.

Statewide, there are 461 hospitalized patients who either tested positive for COVID-19 or are awaiting test results, up from 430 the day before and down from a high of 485 patients on May 6.

The new coronavirus causes mild to moderate symptoms in most patients but some experience serious illness, such as pneumonia, or even death. Those most at risk for serious illness are those who are older or have certain medical problems.

To date, 168,908 COVID-19 tests have been completed on South Carolinians between public and private labs.

The state's health agency estimates there have been 72,114 total cases in the state, including among people who are asymptomatic or are awaiting test results.

