COVID-19 update: SC case tally jumps 770 again; Greenwood County adds 14 cases

Statewide, there have been 17,995 cumulative COVID-19 cases reported and 599 deaths. The state Department of Health and Environmental Control estimates 78% of those diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered.
Cumulative case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:
Abbeville — 63
Edgefield — 59 (2 deaths)
Greenwood — 273 (5 deaths)
Laurens — 129 (4 deaths)
McCormick — 11 (1 death)
Newberry — 95 (2 deaths)
Saluda — 158 (1 death)
DHEC has not released estimates for how many have recovered on a county level. According to information released Friday, two of the county's five COVID-19 deaths have been among residents of Magnolia Manor.
As of Saturday morning, 3,118 inpatient hospital beds are available and 7,334 are in use, which is a 70.17% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 7,334 inpatient beds currently used, 523 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.
The new coronavirus causes mild to moderate symptoms in most patients but some experience serious illness, such as pneumonia, or even death. Those most at risk for serious illness are those who are older or have certain medical problems.
