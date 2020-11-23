COVID-19 update: SC approaches 4,000 confirmed virus deaths

You have permission to edit this article.
DHEC dashboard

State health officials reported 1,095 new confirmed cases and 16 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, as well as five additional confirmed deaths.

Laurens County added 13 confirmed cases of COVID-19, McCormick and Saluda counties each recorded four, Greenwood County logged three and Abbeville County had one.

This brings South Carolina's number of confirmed cases to 194,902, probable cases to 12,650, confirmed deaths to 3,987 and probable deaths to 301.

Nearly 75% of hospital beds are filled across the state, with 844 (10.2%) patients being treated for COVID-19. Of those, 216 patients are in ICU and 92 are on ventilators.

A confirmed case is an individual who had a confirmatory viral test performed by way of a throat or nose swab and that specimen tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19, DHEC reports. A positive viral test, also called a PCR test or molecular test, alone is enough to classify a confirmed case.

DHEC reports a probable case is an individual who has not had a confirmatory viral test performed but has:

1. epidemiologic evidence and clinical evidence of infection, or

2. a positive antigen test and either epidemiologic evidence or clinical evidence.

A confirmed death is said to be someone whose death is related to COVID-19 and who tested positive with a confirmatory viral test for COVID-19.

A probable death classification refers to an individual whose death certificate lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death but did not undergo confirmatory viral testing.

Cumulative confirmed case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:

Abbeville — 784 (17 deaths)

Edgefield — 1,078 (17 deaths)

Greenwood — 2,811 (73 deaths)

Laurens — 2,312 (65 deaths)

McCormick — 300 (6 deaths)

Newberry — 1,836 (56 deaths)

Saluda — 753 (21 deaths)

Who Should Get Tested?

If you are out and about in the community, around others, or not able to socially distance or wear a mask, DHEC recommends that you get tested at least once a month.

Routine testing allows public health workers to diagnose those who are asymptomatic and interrupt the ongoing spread of the virus. Learn more about who should get tested here: scdhec.gov/infectious-diseases/viruses/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19/who-should-get-tested-covid-19.

Testing in South Carolina

As of Sunday, 2,545,046 tests had been conducted in the state. The total number of individual test results reported Sunday to DHEC was 10,217 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 10.7%.

COVID-19

State health officials reported 1,095 new confirmed cases and 16 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, as well as five additional confirmed deaths.

Gov. Henry McMaster announced last week that South Carolina school districts will receive rapid tests for COVID-19.

An employee at Edgewood Middle School in Ninety Six has tested positive for COVID-19. The employee self-reported the positive test result and is quarantined.

State health officials reported 1,066 new confirmed cases and 13 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, as well as nine additional confirmed deaths and one probable death.

Abbeville County recorded two more confirmed COVID-19 deaths and one probably linked to the virus on Saturday while Greenwood County saw its 73rd confirmed COVID-19 death as new cases continue to be at their highest levels in months.

Greenwood County recorded two more confirmed COVID-19 deaths and saw 17 more test positive for the respiratory virus as South Carolina sees its highest rate of spread since the summer.

