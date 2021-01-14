COVID-19 update: SC adds nearly 5,000 cases

South Carolina recorded nearly 5,000 new cases of COVID-19 cases on Thursday amid a fourth consecutive day with incomplete data reporting.
State health officials reported 4,809 new confirmed cases and 136 probable cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, along with 18 additional confirmed deaths and five probable deaths. Officials noted the data was incomplete for a fourth day because of a technical problem they were working with a vendor to correct.
Thursday's announcement represents the test results and deaths reported to the state on Tuesday.
Greenwood County added 97 confirmed cases of COVID-19, Laurens County recorded 55, Abbeville County saw 29, Saluda County logged 11 and McCormick County had eight.
Greenwood County also recorded one new confirmed virus death.
This brings South Carolina's number of confirmed cases to 337,845, probable cases to 33,335, confirmed deaths to 5,420 and probable deaths to 514.
Nearly 85% of hospital beds are filled across the state, with 2,427 (25.5%) of those patients being treated for COVID-19. Of those, 465 patients are in ICU and 290 are on ventilators.
A confirmed case is an individual who had a confirmatory viral test performed by way of a throat or nose swab and that specimen tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19, DHEC reports. A positive viral test, also called a PCR test or molecular test, alone is enough to classify a confirmed case.
DHEC reports a probable case is an individual who has not had a confirmatory viral test performed but has:
1. epidemiologic evidence and clinical evidence of infection, or
2. a positive antigen test and either epidemiologic evidence or clinical evidence.
A confirmed death is said to be someone whose death is related to COVID-19 and who tested positive with a confirmatory viral test for COVID-19.
A probable death classification refers to an individual whose death certificate lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death but did not undergo confirmatory viral testing.
Cumulative confirmed case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:
Abbeville — 1,285 (21 deaths)
Edgefield — 1,642 (19 deaths)
Greenwood — 4,894 (96 deaths)
Laurens — 4,337 (93 deaths)
McCormick — 511 (7 deaths)
Newberry — 2,918 (66 deaths)
Saluda — 1,066 (25 deaths)
Who Should Get Tested?
If you are out and about in the community, around others, or not able to socially distance or wear a mask, DHEC recommends that you get tested at least once a month.
Routine testing allows public health workers to diagnose those who are asymptomatic and interrupt the ongoing spread of the virus. Learn more about who should get tested here: scdhec.gov/covid19/who-should-get-tested-covid-19.
Testing in South Carolina
As of Tuesday, 4,168,325 tests had been conducted in the state. The total number of individual test results reported Tuesday to DHEC was 17,245 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 26.5%.
