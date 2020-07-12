COVID-19 update: SC adds nearly 2,000 cases as first instances of MIS-C diagnosed in state

State health officials reported 1,952 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, as well as 10 additional confirmed deaths. There are currently 1,472 hospital beds occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19, and 188 of those patients are on ventilators.
Officials also announced that the first two children in South Carolina have been diagnosed with Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) associated with COVID-19. One child lives in the Midlands and the other lives in the Pee Dee. Both are younger than 10.
“We continue to see more and more young people, especially those under 20, contracting and spreading COVID-19, and we know MIS-C is a threat to our youngest South Carolinians,” Dr. Linda Bell, state epidemiologist, said in a released statement. “MIS-C is a serious health complication linked to COVID-19 and is all the more reason why we must stop the spread of this virus.”
In the Lakelands, Greenwood County recorded 32 new confirmed cases, Laurens County added 23, Saluda County saw nine, McCormick County reported six and Abbeville County had three.
Statewide, this brings the cumulative total of confirmed cases to 56,485, probable cases to 163, confirmed deaths to 950 and 11 probable deaths.
In case you've missed the latest information on how cases are being reported, this should clear up the matter of "probable" versus "confirmed."
A confirmed case is an individual who had a confirmatory viral test performed by way of a throat or nose swab and that specimen tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19, DHEC reports. A positive viral test, also called a PCR test or molecular test, alone is enough to classify a confirmed case.
DHEC reports a probable case is an individual who has not had a confirmatory viral test performed but has:
1. epidemiologic evidence and clinical evidence of infection, or
2. a positive antibody blood test and either epidemiologic evidence or clinical evidence. (A positive antibody test alone is currently not a reliable method for diagnosing a COVID-19 infection.)
A confirmed death is said to be someone whose death is related to COVID-19 and who tested positive with a confirmatory viral test for COVID-19.
A probable death classification refers to an individual whose death certificate lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death but did not undergo confirmatory viral testing.
Cumulative confirmed case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:
Abbeville — 153 (1 death)
Edgefield — 124 (4 deaths)
Greenwood — 798 (7 deaths)
Laurens — 755 (14 deaths)
McCormick — 49 (2 deaths)
Newberry — 319 (5 deaths)
Saluda — 281 (2 deaths)
Testing in South Carolina
As of Saturday, a total of 538,022 tests have been conducted in the state. See a detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina on the Data and Projections webpage. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.
Percent Positive Test Trends among Reported COVID-19 Cases
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Saturday statewide was 8,769 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive of those tests was 22.3%.
More than 75 Mobile Testing Clinics Scheduled Statewide
As part of its ongoing efforts to increase testing in underserved and rural communities across the state, DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics that bring testing to these communities. Currently, there are 79 mobile testing events scheduled through Aug. 1 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.
Residents can also get tested at one of 180 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for more information.
Hospital Bed Occupancy
As of Sunday morning, 2,890 inpatient hospital beds are available and 7,721 are in use, which is a 72.76% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 7,721 inpatient beds currently used, 1,472 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.
For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
