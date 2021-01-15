You have permission to edit this article.
COVID-19 update: SC adds nearly 11 confirmed virus deaths

DHEC dashboard

South Carolina recorded nearly 100 new confirmed COVID-19 deaths on Friday amid a fifth consecutive day with incomplete data reporting.

State health officials reported 1,845 new confirmed cases and 87 probable cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, along with 93 additional confirmed deaths and 11 probable deaths. Officials noted the data was incomplete for a fifth day because of a technical problem they were working with a vendor to correct.

Friday's announcement represents the test results and deaths reported to the state on Wednesday.

Laurens County added 29 confirmed cases of COVID-19, Greenwood County recorded 21, McCormick County saw nine, Abbeville County logged seven and Saluda County had six.

Greenwood County and Laurens County also each recorded one new confirmed virus death.

This brings South Carolina's number of confirmed cases to 341,597 probable cases to 34,370, confirmed deaths to 5,513 and probable deaths to 524.

Nearly 85% of hospital beds are filled across the state, with 2,424 (25.4%) of those patients being treated for COVID-19. Of those, 473 patients are in ICU and 289 are on ventilators.

A confirmed case is an individual who had a confirmatory viral test performed by way of a throat or nose swab and that specimen tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19, DHEC reports. A positive viral test, also called a PCR test or molecular test, alone is enough to classify a confirmed case.

DHEC reports a probable case is an individual who has not had a confirmatory viral test performed but has:

1. epidemiologic evidence and clinical evidence of infection, or

2. a positive antigen test and either epidemiologic evidence or clinical evidence.

A confirmed death is said to be someone whose death is related to COVID-19 and who tested positive with a confirmatory viral test for COVID-19.

A probable death classification refers to an individual whose death certificate lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death but did not undergo confirmatory viral testing.

Cumulative confirmed case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:

Abbeville — 1,294 (21 deaths)

Edgefield — 1,668 (19 deaths)

Greenwood — 4,928 (97 deaths)

Laurens — 4,394 (93 deaths)

McCormick — 522 (7 deaths)

Newberry — 2,950 (66 deaths)

Saluda — 1,075 (25 deaths)

Who Should Get Tested?

If you are out and about in the community, around others, or not able to socially distance or wear a mask, DHEC recommends that you get tested at least once a month.

Routine testing allows public health workers to diagnose those who are asymptomatic and interrupt the ongoing spread of the virus. Learn more about who should get tested here: scdhec.gov/covid19/who-should-get-tested-covid-19.

Testing in South Carolina

As of Wednesday, 4,168,325 tests had been conducted in the state. The total number of individual test results reported Wednesday to DHEC was 11,153 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 16.5%.

COVID-19

The COVID-19 vaccine is reaching those at greatest risk of serious illness or death — nursing homes and other extended care facilities are getting residents and staff vaccinated through a government partnership with CVS and Walgreens.

South Carolina recorded nearly 100 new confirmed COVID-19 deaths on Friday amid a fifth consecutive day with incomplete data reporting.

This week, Greenwood County School District 52 has received reports of six people testing positive for COVID-19, with 44 going into quarantine.

ABBEVILLE — People have lots of questions about the COVID-19 vaccine. As it turns out, so do hospitals.

Within the 3-hour window of Self Regional Healthcare's COVID-19 vaccine phone line being open, all 1,500 available vaccination appointments were scheduled.

South Carolina recorded nearly 5,000 new cases of COVID-19 cases on Thursday amid a fourth consecutive day with incomplete data reporting.

