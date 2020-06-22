COVID-19 update: SC adds more than 1,000 new cases as hospitalizations continue to climb

State health officials reported 1,002 new confirmed cases and two probable cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, along with six more confirmed deaths. There are 731 hospital beds occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19, the highest tally yet for South Carolina.
In the Lakelands, Laurens County added 17 cases while Greenwood and Saluda county each recorded two cases.
Statewide, this brings the cumulative total of confirmed cases to 25,666, probable cases to 35, confirmed deaths to 659, and zero probable deaths.
And in case you've missed the latest information on how cases are being reported, this should clear up the matter of "probable" versus "confirmed."
A confirmed case is an individual who had a confirmatory viral test performed by way of a throat or nose swab and that specimen tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19, DHEC reports. A positive viral test, also called a PCR test or molecular test, alone is enough to classify a confirmed case.
DHEC reports a probable case is an individual who has not had a confirmatory viral test performed but has:
1. epidemiologic evidence and clinical evidence of infection, or
2. a positive antibody blood test and either epidemiologic evidence or clinical evidence. (A positive antibody test alone is currently not a reliable method for diagnosing a COVID-19 infection.)
A confirmed death is said to be someone whose death is related to COVID-19 and who tested positive with a confirmatory viral test for COVID-19.
A probable death classification refers to an individual whose death certificate lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death but did not undergo confirmatory viral testing.
Cumulative confirmed case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:
Abbeville — 87
Edgefield — 70 (2 deaths)
Greenwood — 374 (5 deaths)
Laurens — 254 (4 deaths)
McCormick — 11 (1 death)
Newberry — 137 (3 deaths)
Saluda — 185 (1 death)
Testing in South Carolina
As of Sunday, a total of 347,193 tests have been conducted in the state. See a detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina on the Data and Projections webpage. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week. The Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.
Percent Positive Test Trends among Reported COVID-19 Cases
The total number of individuals tested Sunday statewide was 7,971 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 12.6%.
Hospital Bed Occupancy
As of Monday morning, 3,364 inpatient hospital beds are available and 7,119 are in use, which is a 67.91% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 7,119 inpatient beds currently used, 731 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.