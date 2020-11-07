You have permission to edit this article.
COVID-19 update: SC adds 953 new confirmed virus cases

DHEC dashboard

State health officials reported 953 new confirmed cases and 105 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, along with 15 additional confirmed deaths and one new probable death.

Laurens County recorded its 61st confirmed COVID-19 death and 15 new confirmed virus cases. Greenwood County added 13 confirmed cases of COVID-19, Abbeville County logged four and McCormick County saw one. No new cases were reported in Saluda County.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 173,186, probable cases to 9,686, confirmed deaths to 3,748, and 257 probable deaths.

A confirmed case is an individual who had a confirmatory viral test performed by way of a throat or nose swab and that specimen tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19, DHEC reports. A positive viral test, also called a PCR test or molecular test, alone is enough to classify a confirmed case.

DHEC reports a probable case is an individual who has not had a confirmatory viral test performed but has:

1. epidemiologic evidence and clinical evidence of infection, or

2. a positive antigen test and either epidemiologic evidence or clinical evidence.

A confirmed death is said to be someone whose death is related to COVID-19 and who tested positive with a confirmatory viral test for COVID-19.

A probable death classification refers to an individual whose death certificate lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death but did not undergo confirmatory viral testing.

Cumulative confirmed case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:

Abbeville — 713 (15 deaths)

Edgefield — 949 (17 deaths)

Greenwood — 2,526 (69 deaths)

Laurens — 1,984 (61 deaths)

McCormick — 267 (6 deaths)

Newberry — 1,609 (54 deaths)

Saluda — 718 (21 deaths)

Who Should Get Tested?

If you are out and about in the community, around others, or not able to socially distance or wear a mask, DHEC recommends that you get tested at least once a month.

Routine testing allows public health workers to diagnose those who are asymptomatic and interrupt the ongoing spread of the virus. Learn more about who should get tested here: scdhec.gov/infectious-diseases/viruses/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19/who-should-get-tested-covid-19.

Testing in South Carolina

As of Thursday, 2,105,473 tests had been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours. The total number of individual test results reported Thursday to DHEC was 7,198 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 13.2%.

COVID-19

