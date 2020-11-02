You have permission to edit this article.
COVID-19 update: SC adds 785 new cases on eve of election

DHEC dashboards

State health officials reported 785 new confirmed cases and 17 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, along with 10 additional confirmed deaths, and no new probable deaths.

A day after Greenwood County saw its virus death toll drop by one — health officials don't provide a case-by-case explanation when numbers change, but it appeared a Greenwood County death moved to Newberry County — the number of confirmed COVID-19 increased back to 69 on Monday. The county recorded 12 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, Laurens County added four, and Abbeville, McCormick and Saluda counties each added one.

This brings South Carolina's number of confirmed cases to 170,048 probable cases to 8,869, confirmed deaths to 3,697, and 249 probable deaths.

A confirmed case is an individual who had a confirmatory viral test performed by way of a throat or nose swab and that specimen tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19, DHEC reports. A positive viral test, also called a PCR test or molecular test, alone is enough to classify a confirmed case.

DHEC reports a probable case is an individual who has not had a confirmatory viral test performed but has:

1. epidemiologic evidence and clinical evidence of infection, or

2. a positive antigen test and either epidemiologic evidence or clinical evidence.

A confirmed death is said to be someone whose death is related to COVID-19 and who tested positive with a confirmatory viral test for COVID-19.

A probable death classification refers to an individual whose death certificate lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death but did not undergo confirmatory viral testing.

Cumulative confirmed case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:

Abbeville — 700 (13 deaths)

Edgefield — 914 (18 deaths)

Greenwood — 2,487 (69 deaths)

Laurens — 1,935 (60 deaths)

McCormick — 262 (6 deaths)

Newberry — 1,593 (52 deaths)

Saluda — 708 (21 deaths)

Who Should Get Tested?

If you are out and about in the community, around others, or not able to socially distance or wear a mask, DHEC recommends that you get tested at least once a month.

Routine testing allows public health workers to diagnose those who are asymptomatic and interrupt the ongoing spread of the virus. Learn more about who should get tested here: scdhec.gov/infectious-diseases/viruses/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19/who-should-get-tested-covid-19.

More than 400 Testing Opportunities Available Statewide

Testing for COVID-19 is essential because it helps identify people who are infected with the virus, whether or not they have symptoms.

DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics and make testing available in communities across the state. There are 75 mobile testing events scheduled through Dec. 23 and there are 350 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Find a testing clinic or event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.

All DHEC-sponsored and DHEC-operated COVID-19 testing currently uses the shallow, anterior nares collection procedure. This is a shallow, pain-free specimen collection, compared to the deep nasopharyngeal procedure. The shallow nasal test provided by DHEC is not self-administered; the specimen is collected by trained staff.

Free DHEC Testing in the Upstate

DHEC-sponsored testing is always no-cost and open to anyone regardless of symptoms. Pre-registering is recommended. Get your results within 72 hours. Visit scdhec.gov/gettested.

Nov. 2 through Nov. 4 AND Nov. 6, 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Laurens County Health Department, 93 Human Services Road, Laurens

Nov. 2 through Nov. 5, 9 a.m.-3:00 p.m., Anderson County Health Department, 220 McGee Road, Anderson

Nov. 2 through Nov. 5, 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Greenville County Health Department, 200 University Ridge, Greenville

Nov. 2 through Nov. 6, 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Greenwood County Health Department, 1736 Main Street South, Greenwood, SC

Nov. 2 through Nov. 6, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Pickens County Health Department, 200 McDaniel Avenue, Pickens

Nov. 4 through Nov. 6, 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Seneca Health Department (Oconee County), 609 North Townville Street, Seneca

Nov. 7, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Greenville County Health Department, 200 University Ridge, Greenville

Partner Testing in the Upstate

Community partners play an essential role in our state’s COVID-19 testing. Some of these partner events may require a prescreening for symptoms, a referral, or an appointment. DHEC provides as much of this information as possible online at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.

Nov. 2 through Nov. 6 (Daily), 9 a.m.-4 p.m., sponsored by Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System, Behind Cherokee Medical Center at 1530 N. Limestone Street, Gaffney (Cherokee County) [NEW LOCATION]

Nov. 2 through Nov. 6 (Daily), 9 a.m.-4 p.m., sponsored by Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System, Union Medical Center, 322 West South Street, Union

Nov. 2 through Nov. 6 (Daily), 9 a.m.-4 p.m. sponsored by Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System, Old Dodge Dealership, 1035 North Church Street, Spartanburg

Nov. 2 through Nov. 6 (Daily), 9 a.m.-4 p.m. sponsored by Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System, Parking Lot across from the Pelham Medical Center (Old Bank), 2720 Hwy 14, Greer (Greenville and Spartanburg)

Nov. 2 AND Nov. 5, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by SELF Regional Healthcare, Greenwood Medical Park, 303 West Alexander Avenue, Greenwood

Nov. 3, 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., sponsored by Abbeville Area Medical Center, Abbeville Shopping Center (Old Fred’s Parking Lot and soon Abbeville YMCA), 763 Hwy 28 Bypass, Abbeville, SC

Nov. 3, Nov. 6 AND Nov. 7, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., sponsored by PRISMA Health Upstate, Brookwood Church, 580 Brookwood Point Place, Simpsonville [Reflects UPDATED hours effective October 2]

Nov. 2, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., sponsored by Healthy Me Healthy SC, Landrum United Methodist Church, 227 North Howard Ave, Landrum (Spartanburg County)

Nov. 7 (Rain date: Nov. 14), 10 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by Cherokee Community Care, LLC, Concord Baptist Church, 915 Concord Road, Gaffney (Cherokee County)

Nov. 9, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., sponsored by Healthy Me Healthy SC, First Baptist Church of Iva, 9536 Hwy 81 South, Iva (Anderson County)

Testing in South Carolina

As of Sunday, 2,036,465 tests had been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.

Percent Positive

The total number of individual test results reported Sunday to DHEC was 6,655 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 11.8%.

