COVID-19 update: SC adds 740 virus cases, 14 deaths

New cases continue to be well below what South Carolina saw during the winter surge and hospitalizations continue to drop.
State health officials reported 740 new confirmed cases and 113 probable cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, along with 14 additional confirmed deaths and three probable deaths.
Monday's announcement represents the test results and deaths reported to the state on Saturday.
Greenwood County added 15 confirmed cases of COVID-19, Laurens County recorded 10, Saluda County saw two and McCormick County logged one. Saluda County added one confirmed COVID-19 death.
This brings South Carolina's number of confirmed cases to 444,991, probable cases to 72,985, confirmed deaths to 7,592 and probable deaths to 970.
About 75% of hospital beds are filled across the state, with 725 (8.51%) of those patients being treated for COVID-19. Of those, 194 patients are in ICU and 88 are on ventilators.
A confirmed case is an individual who had a confirmatory viral test performed by way of a throat or nose swab and that specimen tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19, DHEC reports. A positive viral test, also called a PCR test or molecular test, alone is enough to classify a confirmed case.
DHEC reports a probable case is an individual who has not had a confirmatory viral test performed but has:
1. epidemiologic evidence and clinical evidence of infection, or
2. a positive antigen test and either epidemiologic evidence or clinical evidence.
A confirmed death is said to be someone whose death is related to COVID-19 and who tested positive with a confirmatory viral test for COVID-19.
A probable death classification refers to an individual whose death certificate lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death but did not undergo confirmatory viral testing.
Cumulative confirmed case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:
Abbeville — 1,919 (29 deaths)
Edgefield — 2,384 (26 deaths)
Greenwood — 6,708 (142 deaths)
Laurens — 5,811 (141 deaths)
McCormick — 735 (17 deaths)
Newberry — 3,621 (82 deaths)
Saluda — 1,447 (39 deaths)
Who Should Get Tested?
If you are out and about in the community, around others, or not able to socially distance or wear a mask, DHEC recommends that you get tested at least once a month.
Routine testing allows public health workers to diagnose those who are asymptomatic and interrupt the ongoing spread of the virus. Learn more about who should get tested here: scdhec.gov/covid19/who-should-get-tested-covid-19.
Testing in South Carolina
As of Saturday, 5,981,796 tests had been conducted in the state. The total number of individual test results reported Saturday to DHEC was 25,197 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 8.3%.
