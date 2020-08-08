COVID-19 update: SC adds 67 confirmed deaths, including Greenwood County's 15th, Laurens County's 41st

State health officials announced Saturday that Greenwood County had its 15th confirmed COVID-19 death. The patient, who was 65 or older, died Wednesday. A middle-aged patient who died on Wednesday increased Laurens County's tally of confirmed COVID-19 deaths to 41.
Not included in those tallies are three Greenwood County residents and three Laurens County residents who health care workers say likely died of COVID-19 but without a confirmatory positive virus test.
Laurens County added 18 confirmed COVID-19 cases, Greenwood County logged 15 cases, Abbeville and McCormick county each recorded three cases and Saluda County saw two.
State health officials reported 1,178 new confirmed cases and six new probable cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday, as well as 67 additional confirmed deaths and six new probable deaths.
Statewide, this brings the total number of confirmed cases to 98,743, probable cases to 717, confirmed deaths to 1,931, and 76 probable deaths.
In case you've missed the latest information on how cases are being reported, this should clear up the matter of "probable" versus "confirmed."
A confirmed case is an individual who had a confirmatory viral test performed by way of a throat or nose swab and that specimen tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19, DHEC reports. A positive viral test, also called a PCR test or molecular test, alone is enough to classify a confirmed case.
DHEC reports a probable case is an individual who has not had a confirmatory viral test performed but has:
1. epidemiologic evidence and clinical evidence of infection, or
2. a positive antibody blood test and either epidemiologic evidence or clinical evidence. (A positive antibody test alone is currently not a reliable method for diagnosing a COVID-19 infection.)
A confirmed death is said to be someone whose death is related to COVID-19 and who tested positive with a confirmatory viral test for COVID-19.
A probable death classification refers to an individual whose death certificate lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death but did not undergo confirmatory viral testing.
Cumulative confirmed case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:
Abbeville — 324 (7 deaths)
Edgefield — 307 (6 deaths)
Greenwood — 1,369 (15 deaths)
Laurens — 1,307 (41 deaths)
McCormick — 115 (2 deaths)
Newberry — 821 (8 deaths)
Saluda — 449 (7 deaths)
Testing in South Carolina
As of Friday, a total of 835,115 tests have been conducted in the state. See a detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina on the Data and Projections webpage. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours
Percent Positive
The total number of individual test results reported Friday to DHEC was 7,405 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 15.9%.
More Than 125 Mobile Testing Clinics Scheduled Statewide
As part of its ongoing efforts to increase testing in underserved and rural communities across the state, DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics that bring testing to these communities. Currently, there are 126 mobile testing events scheduled through September 29 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.
Residents can visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for information about getting tested at one of 223 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state.
Hospital Bed Occupancy
As of Saturday morning, 1,879 inpatient beds are available and 8,503 are in use, which is an 81.90% statewide inpatient bed utilization rate. Of the 8,503 inpatient beds currently used, 1,424 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19. Of 1,585 ventilators, 552 are in use and 234 of those are COVID-19 patients.
