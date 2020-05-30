COVID-19 update: SC adds 266 new cases

DHEC map

State health officials reported 266 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and four additional deaths from the respiratory virus.

In the Lakelands, Laurens County and Saluda County each recorded two additional cases while Greenwood had one more case.

Statewide, there have been 11,394 cumulative COVID-19 cases reported and 487 deaths. The state Department of Health and Environmental Control estimates 85% of those diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered.

Cumulative case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:

Abbeville — 39

Edgefield — 51 (2 deaths)

Greenwood — 129 (1 death)

Laurens — 67 (4 deaths)

McCormick — 8 (1 death)

Newberry — 55 (1 death)

Saluda — 144 (1 death)

DHEC has not released estimates for how many have recovered on a county level. Greenwood County officials think at least 68 county residents have recovered, leaving 60 active confirmed cases.

Statewide, there are 387 hospitalized patients who either tested positive for COVID-19 or are awaiting test results, down from 399 the day before and down from a high of 485 patients on May 6.

The new coronavirus causes mild to moderate symptoms in most patients but some experience serious illness, such as pneumonia, or even death. Those most at risk for serious illness are those who are older or have certain medical problems.

To date, 199,735 COVID-19 tests have been completed on South Carolinians between public and private labs.

The state's health agency estimates there have been 79,507 total cases in the state, including among people who are asymptomatic or are awaiting test results.

