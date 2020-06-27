COVID-19 update: SC adds 1,599 cases

State health officials reported 1,599 new confirmed cases and 3 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday, and 15 additional confirmed deaths and 2 additional probable deaths. There are currently 908 hospital beds occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.
In the Lakelands, Greenwood County added 41 confirmed cases, Laurens County recorded 31 cases, Saluda County had six and Abbeville saw three. Greenwood County also had one death that is probably linked to the virus, although it has not been confirmed.
Statewide, this brings the cumulative total of confirmed cases to 31,850, probable cases to 89, confirmed deaths to 707 and probable deaths to four.
In case you've missed the latest information on how cases are being reported, this should clear up the matter of "probable" versus "confirmed."
A confirmed case is an individual who had a confirmatory viral test performed by way of a throat or nose swab and that specimen tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19, DHEC reports. A positive viral test, also called a PCR test or molecular test, alone is enough to classify a confirmed case.
DHEC reports a probable case is an individual who has not had a confirmatory viral test performed but has:
1. epidemiologic evidence and clinical evidence of infection, or
2. a positive antibody blood test and either epidemiologic evidence or clinical evidence. (A positive antibody test alone is currently not a reliable method for diagnosing a COVID-19 infection.)
A confirmed death is said to be someone whose death is related to COVID-19 and who tested positive with a confirmatory viral test for COVID-19.
A probable death classification refers to an individual whose death certificate lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death but did not undergo confirmatory viral testing.
Cumulative confirmed case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:
Abbeville — 103
Edgefield — 73 (2 deaths)
Greenwood — 447 (6 deaths)
Laurens — 371 (4 deaths)
McCormick — 11 (1 death)
Newberry — 190 (4 deaths)
Saluda — 200 (1 death)
Testing in South Carolina
As of Friday, a total of 389,096 tests have been conducted in the state. See a detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina on the Data and Projections webpage. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.
Percent Positive Test Trends among Reported COVID-19 Cases
The total number of individuals tested Friday statewide was 8,170 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 19.6%.
More than 50 Mobile Testing Clinics Scheduled Statewide
As part of our ongoing efforts to increase testing in underserved and rural communities across the state, DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics that bring testing to these communities. Currently, there are 51 mobile testing events scheduled through July 30 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.
Residents can also get tested at one of 172 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for more information.
Hospital Bed Occupancy
As of Saturday morning, 2,778 inpatient hospital beds are available and 7,728 are in use, which is a 73.56% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 7,728 inpatient beds currently used, 908 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.
