COVID-19 update: SC adds 1,561 new cases

DHEC dashboard

State health officials reported 1,561 new confirmed cases and 402 probable cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday, along with 13 additional confirmed deaths and five probable deaths.

Saturday's announcement represents the test results and deaths reported to the state on Thursday.

Greenwood County added 27 confirmed cases of COVID-19, Abbeville County recorded 25, Laurens County saw 23, McCormick County logged five and Saluda County had four. Greenwood County recorded one new confirmed COVID-19 death.

This brings South Carolina's number of confirmed cases to 423,711, probable cases to 59,429, confirmed deaths to 7,072 and probable deaths to 839.

More than 80% of hospital beds are filled across the state, with 1,302 (14.2%) of those patients being treated for COVID-19. Of those, 301 patients are in ICU and 174 are on ventilators.

A confirmed case is an individual who had a confirmatory viral test performed by way of a throat or nose swab and that specimen tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19, DHEC reports. A positive viral test, also called a PCR test or molecular test, alone is enough to classify a confirmed case.

DHEC reports a probable case is an individual who has not had a confirmatory viral test performed but has:

1. epidemiologic evidence and clinical evidence of infection, or

2. a positive antigen test and either epidemiologic evidence or clinical evidence.

A confirmed death is said to be someone whose death is related to COVID-19 and who tested positive with a confirmatory viral test for COVID-19.

A probable death classification refers to an individual whose death certificate lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death but did not undergo confirmatory viral testing.

Cumulative confirmed case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:

Abbeville — 1,821 (26 deaths)

Edgefield — 2,232 (24 deaths)

Greenwood — 6,392 (133 deaths)

Laurens — 5,607 (131 deaths)

McCormick — 691 (16 deaths)

Newberry — 3,460 (81 deaths)

Saluda — 1,349 (34 deaths)

Who Should Get Tested?

If you are out and about in the community, around others, or not able to socially distance or wear a mask, DHEC recommends that you get tested at least once a month.

Routine testing allows public health workers to diagnose those who are asymptomatic and interrupt the ongoing spread of the virus. Learn more about who should get tested here: scdhec.gov/covid19/who-should-get-tested-covid-19.

Testing in South Carolina

As of Thursday, 5,455,375 tests had been conducted in the state. The total number of individual test results reported Thursday to DHEC was 34,617 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 6.4%.

COVID-19

