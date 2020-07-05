COVID-19 update: SC adds 1,463 confirmed cases; hospitalizations reach 1,251

State health officials reported 1,463 new confirmed cases and two new probable cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, along with eight additional confirmed deaths and one new probable death. There are 1,251 hospital beds occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.
In the Lakelands, Greenwood County added 27 confirmed cases, Laurens County recorded 25 cases, Saluda County logged nine and Abbeville County saw five.
Statewide, this brings the cumulative total of confirmed cases to 44,717, probable cases to 130, confirmed deaths to 813 and probable deaths to seven.
In case you've missed the latest information on how cases are being reported, this should clear up the matter of "probable" versus "confirmed."
A confirmed case is an individual who had a confirmatory viral test performed by way of a throat or nose swab and that specimen tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19, DHEC reports. A positive viral test, also called a PCR test or molecular test, alone is enough to classify a confirmed case.
DHEC reports a probable case is an individual who has not had a confirmatory viral test performed but has:
1. epidemiologic evidence and clinical evidence of infection, or
2. a positive antibody blood test and either epidemiologic evidence or clinical evidence. (A positive antibody test alone is currently not a reliable method for diagnosing a COVID-19 infection.)
A confirmed death is said to be someone whose death is related to COVID-19 and who tested positive with a confirmatory viral test for COVID-19.
A probable death classification refers to an individual whose death certificate lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death but did not undergo confirmatory viral testing.
Cumulative confirmed case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:
Abbeville — 124
Edgefield — 98 (3 deaths)
Greenwood — 560 (7 deaths)
Laurens — 589 (9 deaths)
McCormick — 21 (2 deaths)
Newberry — 298 (5 deaths)
Saluda — 235 (1 death)
Testing in South Carolina
As of Saturday, a total of 473,543 tests have been conducted in the state. See a detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina on the Data and Projections webpage. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours, although a recent increase in testing might lead to a delay of one to two days.
Percent Positive Test Trends among Reported COVID-19 Cases
The total number of individuals tested Saturday statewide was 8,831 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 16.6%.
More than 40 Mobile Testing Clinics Scheduled Statewide
As part of its ongoing efforts to increase testing in underserved and rural communities across the state, DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics that bring testing to these communities. There are 42 mobile testing events scheduled through Aug. 4 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.
Residents can also get tested at one of 170 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for more information.
Hospital Bed Occupancy
As of Sunday morning, 3,387 inpatient hospital beds are available and 7,296 are in use, which is a 68.3% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 7,296 inpatient beds currently used, 1,251 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.
