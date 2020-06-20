COVID-19 update: SC adds 1,157 confirmed cases

State health officials reported 1,157 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, five new probable cases and five additional confirmed deaths on Saturday, along with 673 hospital beds being occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.
In the Lakelands, Laurens County recorded 16 new cases, Abbeville County added 13, Greenwood County saw nine cases and Saluda County had one.
Statewide, this brings the cumulative total of cases to 23,756, probable cases to 30, confirmed deaths to 644, and zero probable deaths.
And in case you've missed the latest information on how cases are being reported, this should clear up the matter of "probable" versus "confirmed."
A confirmed case is an individual who had a confirmatory viral test performed by way of a throat or nose swab and that specimen tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19, DHEC reports. A positive viral test, also called a PCR test or molecular test, alone is enough to classify a confirmed case.
DHEC reports a probable case is an individual who has not had a confirmatory viral test performed but has:
1. epidemiologic evidence and clinical evidence of infection, or
2. a positive antibody blood test and either epidemiologic evidence or clinical evidence. (A positive antibody test alone is currently not a reliable method for diagnosing a COVID-19 infection.)
A confirmed death is said to be someone whose death is related to COVID-19 and who tested positive with a confirmatory viral test for COVID-19.
A probable death classification refers to an individual whose death certificate lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death but did not undergo confirmatory viral testing.
Cumulative case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:
Abbeville — 86
Edgefield — 65 (2 deaths)
Greenwood — 353 (5 deaths)
Laurens — 229 (4 deaths)
McCormick — 11 (1 death)
Newberry — 125 (3 deaths)
Saluda — 180 (1 death)
Hospital Bed Occupancy
As of this morning, 3,116 inpatient hospital beds are available and 7,365 are in use, which is a 70.27% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 7,365 inpatient beds currently used, 673 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.
Testing in South Carolina
As of yesterday, a total of 330,424 tests have been conducted in the state. See a detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina on the Data and Projections webpage. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week. The Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.
Percent Positive Test Trends among Reported COVID-19 Cases
The total number of individuals tested yesterday statewide was 7,125 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 16.2%.
