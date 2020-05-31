COVID-19 update: Saturday's case number revised to highest on record

State health officials announced Saturday they inadvertently left 154 cases of COVID-19 out of Saturday's number, meaning the day saw 420 new cases — the highest daily tally to date.
There were 312 new cases reported Sunday, the state's third-highest daily number of new cases, along with seven deaths. The second-highest daily case report came Friday at 328.
In the Lakelands, Greenwood County saw nine new cases while Abbeville County had two new cases.
Officials also revised Saturday's tallies for Lakelands counties: Greenwood had seven new cases, Saluda had three, Laurens had two, and Abbeville and McCormick each had one.
Statewide, there have been 11,861 cumulative COVID-19 cases reported and 494 deaths. The state Department of Health and Environmental Control estimates 85% of those diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered.
Cumulative case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:
Abbeville — 42
Edgefield — 51 (2 deaths)
Greenwood — 142 (1 death)
Laurens — 67 (4 deaths)
McCormick — 9 (1 death)
Newberry — 63 (1 death)
Saluda — 145 (1 death)
DHEC has not released estimates for how many have recovered on a county level. Greenwood County officials think at least 69 county residents have recovered, leaving 72 active confirmed cases.
Statewide, there are 402 hospitalized patients who either tested positive for COVID-19 or are awaiting test results, up from 387 the day before and down from a high of 485 patients on May 6.
The new coronavirus causes mild to moderate symptoms in most patients but some experience serious illness, such as pneumonia, or even death. Those most at risk for serious illness are those who are older or have certain medical problems.
To date, 206,247 COVID-19 tests have been completed on South Carolinians between public and private labs.
The state's health agency estimates there have been 84,721 total cases in the state, including among people who are asymptomatic or are awaiting test results.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.