COVID-19 update: Saluda County records 19th confirmed virus deth.

Saluda County recorded its 19th confirmed COVID-19 death, one of 20 confirmed deaths from the virus reported on Friday.
Greenwood County logged nine more confirmed COVID-19 cases on Friday, Laurens County added five, Abbeville County saw three and Saluda County had one. No new cases were reported in McCormick County.
Also on Friday, receiving historical results from more than 7,000 tests, including about 400 with positive results, from Doctors Care. The results span from July 1 to Sept. 23 and were added to historical data available on the state Department of Health and Environmental Control's website. The results did not have a substantive impact on tallies in the Lakelands.
In a call with media on Friday, state health officials noted they can take enforcement action if there are repeated problems with reporting results to the agency within the required 24 hours.
"What we are experiencing is not unique to South Carolina," State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell said.
Labs have not had to report vast swaths of results to public agencies in the past, Bell said, nor have those agencies had to publicly track testing results.
Aside from the Doctors Care cases, state health officials on Friday reported 647 new confirmed cases and 40 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus.
This brings South Carolina's number of confirmed cases to 140,056, probable cases to 3,846, confirmed deaths to 3,114, and 183 probable deaths.
A confirmed case is an individual who had a confirmatory viral test performed by way of a throat or nose swab and that specimen tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19, DHEC reports. A positive viral test, also called a PCR test or molecular test, alone is enough to classify a confirmed case.
DHEC reports a probable case is an individual who has not had a confirmatory viral test performed but has:
1. epidemiologic evidence and clinical evidence of infection, or
2. a positive antigen test and either epidemiologic evidence or clinical evidence.
A confirmed death is said to be someone whose death is related to COVID-19 and who tested positive with a confirmatory viral test for COVID-19.
A probable death classification refers to an individual whose death certificate lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death but did not undergo confirmatory viral testing.
Cumulative confirmed case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:
Abbeville — 523 (10 deaths)
Edgefield — 783 (13 deaths)
Greenwood — 2,140 (64 deaths)
Laurens — 1,631 (54 deaths)
McCormick — 224 (5 deaths)
Newberry — 1,192 (23 deaths)
Saluda — 668 (19 deaths)
Who Should Get Tested?
If you are out and about in the community, around others, or not able to socially distance or wear a mask, DHEC recommends that you get tested at least once a month.
Routine testing allows public health workers to diagnose those who are asymptomatic and interrupt the ongoing spread of the virus. Learn more about who should get tested here.
595 Testing Opportunities Available Statewide
Testing for COVID-19 is essential because it helps identify people who are infected with the virus, whether they have symptoms or not.
DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics and make testing available in communities across the state. There are 338 mobile testing events scheduled through Oct. 31 and there are 257 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Find a testing clinic or event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.
Testing in South Carolina
As of Thursday, 1,334,630 tests had been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.
Percent Positive
The number of individual test results reported Thursday to DHEC was 5,832 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 11.1%.
